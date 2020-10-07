Suspect on run after KZN girl, 11, raped and murdered

Durban – Olwethu Mdlalose, 11, was raped, murdered and left for dead at a house in section 5 in Madadeni township in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of a man who might assist in their investigation into the murder last Thursday.

SAPS provincial spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said police had responded to a murder at the home where Mdlalose’s body was discovered with with multiple stab wounds. It is alleged that the suspect disappeared from the area after the incident.

“A case of murder was opened at Madadeni SAPS. Madadeni police are requesting assistance from the community concerning the whereabouts of Thamsanqa Surprize Cele, 22, who can assist in the murder case,” Gwala said.

Amaphoyisa noMphakathi waseMadadeni e5 ucela ukufuniswa lomfana osesithombeni. Kuthiwa uhambe eMadadeni onile,... Posted by Ntuzuma FM on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

A local online radio station shared a post of the man yesterday, requesting community members to assist police in tracing him.