Prithie Veerappen says flooding worsened the sewage seepage from the school property into her yard near her kitchen.

DURBAN - A Chatsworth resident has been caught in the centre of a maintenance problem between the departments of education and public works. For three years, Prithie Veerappen of Tourmalin Avenue in Arena Park has been pleading with authorities of Rose Heights Primary School to fix a hazardous sewage leak.

Her house is separated from the school by a boundary wall where the contaminated water is seeping through. She said although she had endured the problem for a couple of years, the situation had worsened after the floods last month.

The smell was unbearable as the sewage steadily flowed into her yard and near her kitchen, she said.

The sewage has attracted insects such as mosquitoes which poses a risk of diseases.

“We have been exposed to this kind of risk for a very long time. We can not keep on cleaning this mess. It is dangerous, doctors have advised me.

“I’m living with my old mom and my two dogs. We are all at risk of contracting hepatitis,” said Veerappen.

“As a ratepayer, I am extremely frustrated by the unfair treatment I have received from those responsible for the school.

“I have been sent from pillar to post and no one seems to be concerned or to take the initiative to fix this problem. I have contacted the authorities, including the principal,” she said.

The principal, Dr RS Bundhal, said the school’s ageing infrastructure was the cause of the sewer leak which he maintained he had raised with the public works department.

“This school is more than 50 years old. It is damage the school cannot afford to fix. I have written to the department and they promised that the leak will be repaired soon,” he said.

But Public Works spokesperson Mbulelo Baloyi said the officials could not trace the complaints lodged by the school on their records.

“Although Public Works is the custodian of all public buildings, it has to receive the request and budget from the concerned department.

“The department’s officials may have done the inspection, but the education department will have to send the funds for the repair,” said Baloyi.

Kwazi Mthethwa, Department of Education spokesperson, said the principal should raise the matter through the internal ranks.

“The principal is aware of all avenues within the district where such issues should be reported so it can be attended to,” he said.

