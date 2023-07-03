Tighter rein on dangerous goods carried on aircrafts

ALTHOUGH items such as lithium batteries that power devices like cell phones, laptops and inverters, and hand sanitiser are classified as “dangerous goods” because of their potential to cause fires and explosions, they are permitted on aircrafts. The handling and packaging of these and similar hazardous items, before they are carried onto flights, was a key point of discussion during the South African Civil Aviation Authority’s (SACAA) national roadshow that landed in Durban this week.

Amendments to the Bill that pertains to dangerous goods handled in the aviation sector, which was gazetted in March, prompted the SACCA to inform and explain its workings. Various transport and related industries’ stakeholders that have a hand in what gets loaded onto goods or passenger aircrafts attended. David Khumalo, a dangerous goods inspector at the SACAA, speaking at their roadshow this week. Picture: Supplied While there were no on-board calamities, David Khumalo, a dangerous goods inspector at the SACAA, said they had a couple of close shaves in recent times, especially due to the proliferation of products containing lithium batteries, and the greater usage of hand sanitiser.

“On a particular flight, sparks flew from an inverter that used lithium batteries because it was not packaged properly but the situation was brought under control. “In 2020 we found a passenger had carried an item with strong lithium batteries onto an aeroplane and had hand sanitizer, which is flammable, in close proximity. “The passenger’s bag was smoking when it was offloaded,,” Khumalo said.

Items like lithium batteries, sanitizer and aerosol cans seem harmless but when it's moved by air transport, vibrations, static electricity, dips or rises in temperature and pressure could cause gas leaks, fires or explosions. Hazardous material can be flown, provided they were packaged, documented and managed, according to regulations set-down. The SACCA is a department of transport agency mandated to also improve safety levels in the civil aviation industry, in accordance with the Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

Khumalo said before the amendments were approved, the Carcom (civil aviation regulations committee) was also involved as they approved regulations. “It was a rigorous process. Regulations change all the time, whenever we see gaps in the industry.” Khumalo said ever since Covid-19 emerged, hand sanitizers’ popularity increased and they reviewed their regulations to ensure that it was properly catered for.

He said that much of the amendments centred around the training of people who handled dangerous goods before flights. “We ensure there is compliance in the whole industry, like airlines, airports, courier companies and helicopter operators through checks and audits.” Khumalo said previously their vetting fell only on cargo at airports but their scope now extends to packers, freight forwarders, couriers, and goods handlers at airports.

“There is a need for training across entire SCM chains so that people can identify when something is amiss along the way.” In the past dangerous goods training was all theoretical but now, via their computer based assessments, trainees were also subjected to practical assessments to confirm competency. “It's our efforts to keep the skies safe,” Khumalo said.

Olpah Yawa, the Dube Trade Port’s manager of safety and security said they appreciated the on-the-floor SACAA training their staff received because of it’s effectiveness. “Two weeks ago we got a shipment of dangerous goods that was not documented properly and we reported it to the SACAA immediately.” Yawa said their staff were well trained and wont move gods that did not comply with the requisite standards.

“In the 12-years the port has been open, we’ve had no serious incidents,” said Yawa. Liz Anderson from the Responsible Packaging Management Association of Southern Africa said their organisation worked with transport industry regulators regarding compliance matters and advocating for training. Anderson, who sits on the UN’s committee dealing with the transport of dangerous goods said the safety compliance starting point was the manufacturer or freight forwarder who sends goods to airports.

She said the major talking point in recent years were the handling of lithium batteries. “The packaging is key and is regulated. It has to be tested and certified before use. Certification marks confirmed its authenticity,” said Anderson. Kirby Gordon, Safair’s chief marketing officer, said they had implemented some of the changes before they were fully endorsed.

“All aspects of safety are paramount in an aviation operation and dangerous goods are one essential part of that bigger picture.” Gordon said the threats relating to lithium batteries didn’t exist 15 years ago. “It’s essential that the regulations grow and adapt.

Theuns Dreyer, Lift Airlines’ head of ground operations said they appreciated SACCA’s training and had key people attending the roadshows. “The safety of passengers, crew and cargo is the main focus of our daily operations and practical training and incorporating technology is a great step forward.” Dreyer said their customers were instructed during check-ins to ensure potentially dangerous items were removed.