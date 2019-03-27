Toya Delazy with her grandmother, Princess Irene Buthelezi. Toya is considering not coming to the funeral. Picture: Instagram



Durban - Toya Delazy is conflicted on whether to travel to South Africa for grandmothers funeral or to honour her memory with shows in London.

The London-based Toya Delazy, who is born as Letoya Ntokozo Buthelezi, took to Instagram to express her dilemma following her grandmother, Princess Irene Buthelezi's death.





Princess Irene, the wife of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, died after a long illness on Monday morning at the KwaPhindangene palace in KwaZulu-Natal.





"I either get to honour you with two shows here in London or I cancel everything and fly home and stand by you at your final resting place, everything has just been so quick, so many decisions to make," she wrote.





The pop sensation said she wants to do what is best for her and her grandmother.





"I feel your spirit telling me to continue. I am so conflicted and so far away," she said.





Toya Delazy said Princess Irene raised her and taught her everything she knows.









"I am comforted by the fact that when you could feel it, I gave you my time. I can't change things now, but I can honour your spirit and stand tall in the world and not give up because it's over but press on because it happened," she said.





Toya Delazy, who is also a princess from the Buthelezi Royal clan said she is still struggling to come to terms with her grandmothers passing.





"I couldn't write anything or say anything yesterday... I tried to pierce through my swollen chest dense with confusion," she wrote.





Princess Irene Buthelezi is expected to be laid to rest on Friday. Her funeral service will be held at the Ulundi Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal.

She had been married to IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi for 67 years.

Princess Irene is also survived by their children Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa, Princess Phumzile Nokuphiwa and Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela, and many grandchildren.