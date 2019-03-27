View this post on Instagram
Goodbye grandma I still don't believe it yet. Your spirit is larger than life, I still feel it with me. I couldn't write anything or say anything yesterday. I tried to pierce through my swollen chest dense with confusion, I tried to squeeze out the feelings that have been pent up in my gut for so many months.. Now your beautiful spirit is soaring with the universe. You are a warrior and hero to me. I either get to honour you with 2 shows here in London or I cancel everything and fly home and stand by you at your final resting place. Everything has just been so quick, so many decisions to make ... I want to do what is best for us and I feel your spirit telling me to continue. I'm so conflicted and so far away. You raised me and taught me everything I know.. would you want me to go on and push forward or let it go? I am comforted by the fact that when you could feel it, I gave you my time. I can't change things now but I can honour your spirit and stand tall in the world, and not give up because it's over but press on because it happened...
She had been married to IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi for 67 years.
Princess Irene is also survived by their children Prince Ntuthukoyezwe Zuzifa, Princess Phumzile Nokuphiwa and Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela, and many grandchildren.