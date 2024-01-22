Traffic officer in hot water after ‘son officiated at roadblocks’

Durban — A northern KwaZulu-Natal municipality traffic officer is under investigation following allegations that he allowed his unqualified son to carry out law enforcement duties while the country was under lockdown. It is alleged that the Endumeni Municipality traffic division officer allowed his son to be part of a team that enforced lockdown rules that restricted the movement of people or goods such as alcohol.

Municipal insiders alleged that the officer’s son had become part of the team of law enforcers, even though he had not been trained. One incident captured on video showed the son wearing a uniform at a roadblock. The video was apparently taken in March 2020. The involvement of the municipal official’s son in Endumeni traffic enforcement operations is said to have caused tension, prompting calls for an investigation and appropriate action against the officer.

Several municipal staff members spoke about the frustration to have the matter concluded, adding that the officer was being protected from the consequences of breaking the law and that the incident was being covered up by leaders in the municipality. Insiders said the situation had been reported within municipal structures and the apparent lack of action prompted calls for outside intervention. “The municipality has received video footage and a complaint of what is seen as a regular citizen performing road traffic management duties. The alleged act is considered a violation of the national Road Traffic Act,” reads correspondence between municipal officials.

When approached for comment this week, Mayor Siyabonga Ndlovu denied any knowledge of the incident, adding that anyone cited in such a case should face the law. “This is the first time that I am hearing of this, and anyone that is implicated in this needs to have action taken against them in order to demonstrate that we are a law abiding institution,” said Ndlovu. He said they wanted to run a clean and functional municipality that was not embroiled in scandals and dismissed any knowledge of a cover-up to protect the official. City manager Sthembiso Ntombela confirmed that the incident took place in 2020.