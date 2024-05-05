Tributes for ex-speaker of the legislature in KZN

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal members of the provincial legislature have paid tribute to late former KZN speaker Inkosi Bonga Mdletshe during a special sitting this week, describing him as a funny but firm individual who wanted everything to be done according to the book. The news of Mdletshe’s death was announced by speaker Nontembeko Boyce during a special council sitting this week.

Mdletshe died aged 69 on April 24 after a long illness. Mdletshe, who served as speaker from 1998 to 2004, was succeeded by Willies Mchunu in 2004. Boyce told the sitting: “The former and founding speaker of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature, Mdletshe was part of our institution between 1994 and 2013, a lawyer by training and a traditional leader from uMkhanyakude District.” She noted how during the 19-year period, Mdletshe had discharged his duties on various portfolio committees in the legislature, varying from the Premier and Health to Nature Conservation. Mdletshe joined the legislative assembly in 1992 and served as deputy justice and correctional services minister from 1992 to 1994 when the homeland was dissolved to make way for the new democratic government after the April 27 elections.

IFP leader in the KZN legislature, Blessed Gwala, noted how Mdletshe continued to serve the people of KZN and SA with dignity after 2004 as a backbencher, saying this demonstrated his commitment to serving people. “He also served in various portfolios of the IFP, such as the political oversight committee. He travelled to various countries representing KwaZulu-Natal at Commonwealth conferences and on oversight visits,” said Gwala, adding that Mdletshe had left a lasting legacy. Mdletshe was also renowned as an advocate for the institution of traditional leadership and sought for the institution to be properly recognised.