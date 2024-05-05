Truck drivers’ May Day woes remain unheard

Durban — Ngcebo Ndlovu is a truck driver from Eshowe on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast. At 36 years old, Ndlovu says that he has been condemned to a life in crutches following an accident on the N3 four years ago. Speaking to Sunday Tribune this week, as thousands celebrated May Day across the country, Ndlovu recalled the day and time in which the accident, which has hampered his life, took place.

“It was early in the morning of 24 February and I was approaching Tugela Plaza on the N3 when it happened,” he said remembering how he had been trapped inside the truck for a long time. Ndlovu told of how he was in hospital for weeks and how to this day he had not received any compensation, following his injuries because it emerged that his employer had not registered him. For the man from Eshowe, May Day celebrations simply serve as a reminder of the injustice that he and many of his colleagues continue to suffer at the hands of many truck owners in the industry. Despite his injuries Ndlovu said he had not received Injury On Duty compensation from his employer. He is among many drivers who took to the radio and other media platforms to express their reservations over the treatment they get from their bosses.

Some of the complaints from drivers include: Failure by owners to properly register drivers which means that they do not receive any benefits.

Failure to pay a minimum wage and meal allowance

Subject to long working hours. While Ndlovu is not afraid to express his opinion or reveal his identity, many drivers who have spoken out wanted to remain anonymous fearing reprisal from their employers. “I am doing this job because there is no other one, the working conditions are just unfair. One rarely gets a chance to see family and that has its own effects because my kids are in their teenage years now,” said one driver who asked not to be named for fear of being victimised by his boss.

Many other truck drivers said they worked despite knowing that they were not properly registered, adding that the bargaining council was also insensitive to their case. Road Freight Association (RFA) Chief Executive Officer Gavin Kelly said they were equally concerned about the number of operators that were not registered. “The RFA does not know the exact number of operators (transport companies) in South Africa as the RFA is not the registering authority. It is further doubtful whether the Department of Transport or the Bargaining Council have those figures. This is one of the main concerns raised by the RFA with the Department of Transport - compliance with Council registration,” said Kelly.

He added that while they had a record of their members, the RFA was not able to say how many of them were registered operators. He appealed to people who felt that a company was treating its workers badly to approach their union or the Bargaining Council, adding that in many instances claims have no basis or are misrepresented. Kelly stressed the importance of identifying and dealing with non-compliant transporters.

“This should not become a witchhunt and must be supported by relevant data/proof of the allegation. Where there are non-compliant transporters – both the right action taken and the ability to rectify must be part of the process of protecting workers,” he said. He stressed that unsubstantiated and unverified claims create the wrong perception of the industry. The National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Council also appealed for the reporting of non-compliance by truck owners and companies. Council spokesperson Amos Tshabalala said while they did not know the exact number of truck companies/truck operators, the council has a total of 3 490 active registered trucking companies/trucks and compliance level with the provisions of the Main Collective Agreement was recorded at 86% for the year ending March 31.

Tshabalala said the council frowned upon any reports of driver exploitation or any form of non-compliance by trucking companies. “Exploitation of workers 30 years into our democracy is regrettable. Hence, the Council urges industry workers to report any form of alleged unfair labour practices or non-compliance with the Main Collective Agreement. All the contact details are available. We urge workers to help us fight non-compliance by reporting it,” he said.