DURBAN - A 44-year-old uncle who repeatedly raped his 11-year-old niece has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Eshowe Regional Court.

The rapist uncle, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, raped the little girl at their Emakhasaneni home outside Melmoth two years ago. He raped her again in February last year after threatening to kill her if she told anyone.

In the 2016 rape, the little girl had been delivering food to her rapist uncle at the time.

When the little girl entered the rondavel, the rapist uncle took the food, grabbed the victim and pushed her onto the bed and raped.

And in February last year, Khuzwayo found the girl in the yard at their home and raped her again.

“Tired of being silent and intimidated, the young woman quickly informed her sister who reported the matter to Melmoth police. A case of rape was opened at Melmoth police station and the police proceeded to the accused’ homestead where he was arrested and charged,” said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial commissioner Major General Bheki Langa said rapists belonged behind bars.

“We are very pleased with the punishment handed down to the accused. It will send a strong message to aspiring rapists who intend to abuse women and children in the province that our specialised units will make sure that those involved get a hefty sentence,” he said.