Unleashing potential in dogs

Durban — Nicoline Koekemoer has embarked on a journey of compassion and dedication to ease the plight of stray dogs and those not properly cared for by their owners. With limited resources but an unwavering spirit, Koekemoer has been feeding the dogs for several years. She is this week’s unsung hero.

Koekemoer, 69, from Umzinto, is the founder of 4 Paws and a Tale Rescue, a non-profit organisation (NPO). The organisation rescues, feeds, sterilises and vaccinates dogs that are abandoned, and those in need of assistance. It has been in operation since 2005 and in 2013 acquired its registration. 4 Paws and a Tale attends to dogs within Malundi Township and Roseneath Gardens, in Craigieburn, in the Umkomaas area.

Koekemoer who was a member of the Durban Metro Police for 23 years, said she always had a love for animals and established the organisation after intervening in a case that involved a cat which was burnt with hot oil. Nicoline Koekemoer, a retired Durban Metro policewoman, is the founder of 4 Paws and a Tale, which takes care of stray and malnourished dogs. | SUPPLIED Koekemoer said taking care of animals was her calling. “People have a calling to do things like look after babies. I have a calling which is to look after animals.

“I feel that this is what God wants me to do, and until he closes the doors, I will continue to do this,” said Koekemoer. She said among the challenges they encountered was the hefty cost of sterilising the dogs and having a consistent supply of dog food. Funds are raised through the sale of donated items, which are sold at their charity shop. These are used to purchase dog food and to pay for the veterinary care of the animals.

They also receive monetary donations and dog food donated by community members. Koekemoer, a mother of three, was born in Zambia and raised in Nelspruit. She moved to KZN in 1995 after her husband wanted to live closer to the sea. She said she had plenty of dreams for the organisation, but was concerned that they would not materialise due to the current economic climate.

She said she was able to help more animals. “My dreams have always been having enough money to have a resident vet on board. I have also always dreamt of having enough money to have little properties where the volunteers can live on this property and help these dogs. “Unfortunately, these are all just dreams. Finances are tight for everybody and not just for me, so unless I win the lottery, these dreams will never come to fruition,” she said.