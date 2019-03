DURBAN - Eskom announced on Saturday that it would implement Stage 4 load shedding on Saturday from midday. The state owned power utility had just announced Stage 3 load shedding less than an hour earlier.

For residents living in some of Durban’s suburbs, townships and outlying rural areas, Stage 4 load shedding means residents in some areas such as Newlands, Chatsworth and uMlazi, may have rolling blackouts at least twice per day.

The eThekwini Municipality’s load shedding shows suburbs in the areas marked as 2, 5, 6, 7, and 13 would lose upto four hours of power today in two separate two hour intervals. These areas include suburbs such as Clermont, Reservoir Hills, Queensburgh, Newlands, Waterloo, Westbrook Beach, Chatsworth, Mobeni, uMlazi, Mbumbulu, Folweni, Durban CBD and South Beach.

Saturday BLACKOUTS

12-2pm: Durban North Beach, Durban CBD, Verulam, Mount Edgecombe, Isipingo, South Beach and Point Waterfront.

2-4pm: Musgrave, Glenwood, Chesterville, Westville, Morningside, Pinetown and Avoca.

4-6pm: Newlands, Waterloo, Westbrook Beach, Phoenix, Inanda, Durban North, uMlazi, Mbumbulu and Folweni.

6-8pm: Assegay, Ntshongweni, Ashley, Pinetown, Kloof, KwaMashu, Chatsworth and Mobeni.

8-10pm: uMlazi, Mbumbulu, Folweni, Ntuzuma, KwaMashu, Montclair, Newlands, Waterloo and Westbrook Beach.

10-12pm: Umhlanga, Clermont, Reservoir Hills, Queensburgh, Chatsworth, Mobeni, Durban North Beach and Durban CBD

Sunday BLACKOUTS

2-4pm: Inanda and surroundings, rural Pinetown and surroundings, Glenwood, Pinetown, eManzomtoti and greater south Durban.

4-6pm: uMlazi, Folweni, Mbumbulu, Ashley, Pinetown, Kloof, Bluff, Pinetown industrial and New Germany industrial park.

6-8pm: Newlands, Waterloo, Westbrook Beach, Isipingo, Chesterville, Westville, Sydenham, Phoenix

8-10pm: Queensburgh, Ogunjini, Durban CBD, Mobeni and Chatsworth

10-12am: uMlazi, Mbumbulu, Folweni, KwaMashu, Ntuzuma, Sydenham, Chesterville, Westville

Consult eThekwini's load shedding schedule below:

Durban Load Shedding Map

Durban Load Shedding Timetable

Sunday Tribune