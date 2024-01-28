Using the power of social media to spread words of healing

Durban — Magugu Gwala from Durban is using the power of social media to reach women in need of divine intervention, from all corners of the world. Gwala, 60, from Umbilo is the Founder of Siyakhana Ladies Network Online, a non-profit company (NPC), which provides prayer and counselling sessions to women through a WhatsApp group.

These sessions are also held live at least once a year. Formed in May 2021, Siyakhana Ladies Network Online addresses issues of mental health, women empowerment, gender-based violence, business, entrepreneurship and health. “We focus on the spiritual and psychological healing of women. Our service to God is through a WhatsApp group we have created to help women. “The vision is to unite women on one platform, to address issues of different topics on matters in their lives, embrace, comfort, love and care for each other, and to share our stories, love and grow in knowing God,” said Gwala.

An event hosted for the Siyakhana Ladies Network online. l SUPPLIED She said that the idea to establish the NPC came after a dream she had about people searching for spiritual enlightenment. “The dream occurred on four different occasions and I could no longer ignore it, so I decided to seek the opinions of other senior church members, who advised that it was a calling and I needed to follow up on it,” said Gwala. While she is based in Durban, the reach extends to Africa and the UK. Gwala hosts the prayer and counselling sessions alongside 43 women pastors and pastors’ wives. The sessions are provided free of charge, therefore compelling Gwala and the others to reach into their own pockets for data and airtime.

“I am very much active in the company. I am a God-fearing woman who is inspired by the love for people, more than anything. This is evident in the way people heed my advice and just how they treat me,” said Gwala. She said that the challenges faced were the lack of office facilities for live counselling sessions, lack of support from the government with facilities such as transport and access to community halls, and a lack of branding for their equipment. When Gwala, a mother of two, is not praying, she can be found doing administrative work for her clients, using her Business Management qualification from the University of KwaZulu-Natal.