File picture

Durban - A 43-year-old man was indicted in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Friday for the alleged sexual grooming of his minor stepdaughter, exposing her to pornography, and sexually assaulting and raping her multiple times. The State claimed the man allegedly groomed the child sexually so he could make money from trafficking her.

On an occasion, he and an unknown man simultaneously raped her. Other charges he faced included the creation, possession and distribution of child pornography, compelled sexual assault and human trafficking.

He appeared before magistrate Rajesh Parshotam when State prosecutor advocate Cheryl Naidu placed the matter on record, read the charges, but did not elaborate on the nature of the crimes allegedly committed.

According to the indictment document, the mother of the girl lived with the man as his wife for about two years in Verulam before dying in April 2014.

Although the girl’s maternal family attempted to gain custody of her when she was 6 years old, he refused.

A year later, the accused and the girl, who is listed as the complainant in the matter, relocated to Gauteng.

In January 2017, they were without a home, but were taken in by the man’s ex-girlfriend, who is the mother of his child.

He and his girlfriend resumed their relationship and his daughter and stepdaughter were enrolled at school.

One afternoon when his stepdaughter returned from school, he showed her a porn video on his phone and asked whether she wanted to learn how to perform the sexual acts she had viewed.

He asked the child to remove her clothes and he raped her while his daughter was asleep at the time.

It became the norm for the man to expose the child to porn and rape her when they were home alone.

When his girlfriend’s house burnt down in June 2017, he and the girl moved back to Durban. They lived alone in various suburbs and the porn videos and rape continued.

The State alleges he showed the girl the sexually explicit videos so she could learn how to perform similar acts and make money.

At some point, the accused became involved with an adult female. It was agreed the woman would teach the girl how to perform sexual acts and earn money.

The girl was instructed to perform oral sex on the female, but she refused. The adults then forced the child to watch them perform sexual acts. The woman asked the girl to do the same to her step-father and she complied. They continued to sexually groom her.

The State asserts that the girl did not have the support of any other person and was afraid of her stepfather who exploited her vulnerability for his own gratification.

The stepfather was arrested in June last year.

The girl is in a place of safety.

Sunday Tribune