Durban - The Congress of the People will not be represented in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature for the next five years - again. But Cope is not down and out, insists a provincial leader.

The party failed to make in roads in the province during the 2014 elections, and in these elections, the country continued on the same trajectory. In both elections, the party scored around the 5000 votes barrier.

In the national vote, Cope lost massive support in the 2019 elections. In the 2014 polls, Cope scored 120 000 votes and three seats, and in this year's polls, they scored just 47 000 votes, enough for two seats.

Gavin Ferrier, the provincial elections secretary for the party, blamed ANC Tshirts on their dismal elections performance. He said the governing party had promised people Tshirts instead of resolving service delivery issues.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Gavin Ferrier, the provincial elections secretary for the party, blamed ANC Tshirts on their dismal elections performance. Picture: Sihle Mlambo

“From the current situation is that the ruling party, sadly, has taken the voters and without servicing delivery, has gone about to polling stations to say although you don’t have water, don’t worry, here is the Tshirt, we’ll fix it for you later. These false promises by the ruling party, unfortunately has changed and made people stick with the ruling party,” he said.

It’s about integrity, service delivery and effecting change for the people, he said, when asked why Cope didn’t campaign with Tshirts like the ANC did.

“When you don’t change things on the ground, you are going to have problems later and our children won’t have a future if we don’t fix things now,” he said.

The ANC retained control of the KZN and South African governments, with 55% and 57% of the vote respectively.

Sunday Tribune