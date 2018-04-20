DURBAN - KWAZULU-Natal's ANC Youth League leader Kwazi Mshengu bagged his masters of law at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's graduation ceremony on Friday.

Delivering a speech to friends and family, which was filmed in a video clip, Mshengu said he nearly gave up his studies but his wife, Nneileng, also a masters graduate in public policy, spurred him on.

“She pushed me all the way. It really has not been easy, it has been a tough journey but she kept me going with her unwavering support. Others would understand it is easy to read a political book but when it comes to academic studies, one feels like giving up after a lousy 20 minutes of studying,” he said.

ANC Youth League KZN chairperson Kwazi Mshengu with his wife Nneileng, and children, Zoleka and Kuhle (baby).

Mshengu said he nearly gave up when a man who had been supervising him falsely claimed to be a professor. It was only after he had submitted his research proposal to the impostor, did he find out that the man was not genuine.

“I tried to get my masters but I found a fraud who was calling himself a professor… but I was more educated than him,” Mshengu said.

His journey to attaining his masters started in 2009. The "impostor" caused him to dropout, before later returning to study further.

Mshengu also holds an honours degree in public policy and development studies from UKZN, said he would consider a second masters degree in public policy or pursue a PhD in law.

"It is encouraging to make education fashionable. We were insulted by Dr Makhosi Khoza that we are not educated. I dedicate this degree to my late grandfather Zwelinjani Mthalane, this is the man who groomed me," he said, praising him with his forenames.

Mshengu met his wife at the university in 2007 when he was still pursuing his first degree and they have two daughters, Zoleka and baby Kuhle.

UKZN’s 2018 graduation ceremonies commenced at the Westville campus on Monday and will end on Tuesday. More than 9410 certificates are expected to be awarded in 20 graduation ceremonies, with 62% of the graduates being women.