DURBAN - ETHEKWINI Mayor Zandile Gumede promised that the city will embark on an “aggressive programme to educate our society on what is appropriate behaviour when they visit stadiums”.

Gumede was speaking at a press briefing on Wednesday about football fans going on the rampage after Kaizer Chiefs clashed with Free State Stars at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Local fans poured onto the field and attacked security personnel, causing damage to the playing surface, signboards and other fittings. On the terraces, some fans burnt seats and thrashed hospitality suites.

“In fact we need to extend this programme nationally,” Gumede suggested after confirming that damages to the stadium was was estimated to be approximately R2.6 million.

She said the flare-up was a bad reflection on Durban and the country “because the world was watching”.

“I hope the SAPS catches all the perpetrators. This is after all the the year of Nelson Mandela and he was a man of peace, love and tolerance.

“We are grateful no lives were lost. 18 people were injured and needed medical attention, including one stadium staff member. Six of the injured needed hospital treatment," said Gumede.

Stadium manager Vusi Mazibuko confirmed that it is “easy to invade the stadium's field”, but it was built that way with three good reasons in mind.

Mazibuko explained that in case of an emergency, it would be easy for fans to assemble on the field.

“We wanted to enhance fans’ experience because if the venue was caged, it would affect their view. And this venue is a multi-purpose venue, and not a football stadium only,” he said.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Durban Mayor Zandile Gumede announced Moses Mabhida Stadium damages were worth upto R2.6m for the world cup stadium. Stadium manager Vusi Mazibuko explains how the stadium was designed with the supporters safety in mind to allow them easy access onto the stadium pitch in case of an emergency. Video: Sihle Mlambo

SUNDAY TRIBUNE