Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s graduation ceremonies are the most ‘lit’, so say social media commentators after passionate parents and their graduates broke the internet on Monday. And true to form, the ‘UKZN’ trend was the number one trending topic in Durban, sixth in South Africa, seventh in Johannesburg and eighth in Pretoria by 3pm on Tuesday.

Some of the graduates and their parents could not contain their emotions as they took to the stage to celebrate - ululating, dancing and some broke out in tears of joy as their degrees were conferred.

Last year, UKZN was again an impressive spectacle of colour, dance and joy when graduates made headlines for their passionate celebrations on the graduation stage.

Remember Chrysantha Palan, a media, arts and communications graduate who was later dubbed the catwalk graduate, when she strutted across the graduation stage amusing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng as she transformed the stage into her catwalk.

And who can forget, Nkandla’s Njabulo Ntombela. The law graduate left the graduation ceremony agog when he draped his great grandmother Nomkikilizo Ntombela with his graduation gown. The symbol was a gesture of her contribution to his success, as she has raised him and other grandchildren.It was a moment which left many around the country in tears at the time.

But in 2019, UKZN graduates and their parents have only continued from where graduates left off last year. Here are some of the most memorable graduation moments so far from UKZN’s 2019 April graduations.

