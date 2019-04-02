A parent beams with pride as her daughter is conferred with a degree at UKZN. Picture: Supplied
A parent beams with pride as her daughter is conferred with a degree at UKZN. Picture: Supplied
A parent beams with pride as her daughter is conferred with a degree at UKZN. Picture: Supplied
A parent beams with pride as her daughter is conferred with a degree at UKZN. Picture: Supplied
This student owns the stage as she celebrates her graduation. Picture: Supplied
This student owns the stage as she celebrates her graduation. Picture: Supplied
This student breaks into traditional Zulu dance as he celebrates his degree. Picture: Supplied
This student breaks into traditional Zulu dance as he celebrates his degree. Picture: Supplied
This student breaks into traditional Zulu dance as he celebrates his degree. Picture: Supplied
This student breaks into traditional Zulu dance as he celebrates his degree. Picture: Supplied
This student could not hold back the joy. Picture: Supplied
This student could not hold back the joy. Picture: Supplied
This student is thriled about her graduation. Picture: Supplied
This student is thriled about her graduation. Picture: Supplied
This proud mum cannot hold back the tears as her daughter graduates. Picture: Supplied
This proud mum cannot hold back the tears as her daughter graduates. Picture: Supplied
This proud mum is jumping for joy as her son graduates at UKZN. Picture: Supplied
This proud mum is jumping for joy as her son graduates at UKZN. Picture: Supplied
UKZN girl power. Picture: Supplied
UKZN girl power. Picture: Supplied
UKZN girl power. Picture: Supplied
UKZN girl power. Picture: Supplied
Say 'yes'. A graduating proposal for this lucky student. Picture: Supplied
Say 'yes'. A graduating proposal for this lucky student. Picture: Supplied
This student has her dancing shoes ready at UKZN graduation.
This student has her dancing shoes ready at UKZN graduation.
This student has her dancing shoes ready at UKZN graduation.
This student has her dancing shoes ready at UKZN graduation.
This student has her dancing shoes ready at UKZN graduation, as she appeared to do the 'vosho' dance.
This student has her dancing shoes ready at UKZN graduation, as she appeared to do the 'vosho' dance.
This graduate celebrates in traditional Zulu dance at UKZN graduation.
This graduate celebrates in traditional Zulu dance at UKZN graduation.
This graduate celebrates in traditional Zulu dance at UKZN graduation.
This graduate celebrates in traditional Zulu dance at UKZN graduation.
This graduate celebrates in traditional Zulu dance at UKZN graduation.
This graduate celebrates in traditional Zulu dance at UKZN graduation.
This graduate celebrates in traditional Zulu dance at UKZN graduation.
This graduate celebrates in traditional Zulu dance at UKZN graduation.
Family celebrates graduation on stage.
Family celebrates graduation on stage.
This graduate can't contain his joy at UKZN graduation.
This graduate can't contain his joy at UKZN graduation.
This graduate celebrates in traditional Zulu dance at UKZN graduation.
This graduate celebrates in traditional Zulu dance at UKZN graduation.

Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s graduation ceremonies are the most ‘lit’, so say social media commentators after passionate parents and their graduates broke the internet on Monday. 

And true to form, the ‘UKZN’ trend was the number one trending topic in Durban, sixth in South Africa, seventh in Johannesburg and eighth in Pretoria by 3pm on Tuesday. 

Some of the graduates and their parents could not contain their emotions as they took to the stage to celebrate - ululating, dancing and some broke out in tears of joy as their degrees were conferred. 

Last year, UKZN was again an impressive spectacle of colour, dance and joy when graduates made headlines for their passionate celebrations on the graduation stage. 

 Remember Chrysantha Palan, a media, arts and communications graduate who was later dubbed the catwalk graduate, when she strutted across the graduation stage amusing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng as she transformed the stage into her catwalk. 

 And who can forget, Nkandla’s Njabulo Ntombela. The law graduate left the graduation ceremony agog when he draped his great grandmother Nomkikilizo Ntombela with his graduation gown. The symbol was a gesture of her contribution to his success, as she has raised him and other grandchildren.It was a moment which left many around the country in tears at the time. 

ALSO READ: UKZN graduations show the joy of human triumph

But in 2019, UKZN graduates and their parents have only continued from where graduates left off last year. Here are some of the most memorable graduation moments so far from UKZN’s 2019 April graduations.

Sunday Tribune