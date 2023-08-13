Wilson’s perfect Kingsmead pitch nears the end

GREAT timing and touch are known hallmarks of world-class cricketers. Those same traits are also needed in wheelbarrow loads to cut it as a master groundsman.

Thembinkosi Wilson Ngobese has seamlessly delivered excellent playing surfaces as the head groundsman at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium for over 24 years. Ngobese, 64, who started out as an apprentice at Kingsmead in the mid-1970's, is presently readying himself for his last series of international T20 matches, which is between the Proteas and Australia later this month. He retires from his position of head groundsman when the current cricket season ends, during the first quarter of 2024.

Kingsmead is presently in its 100th year of existence, and the three-match Australian series, set over five days, beginning on August 30, was arranged in celebration of the milestone. In typical Ngobese style, the curator is focused on the games on hand and producing wickets that are belters, where teams batting first can post more than 180 runs “for the sake of paying customers”. “I have been working for a long time, and I need the rest. But if I'm still required after I retire to help out sometimes, I will.”

Ngobese said caring for Kingsmead's playing field and surrounding grass embankments and the Kingsmead Oval across the road was challenging work. Referring to Kingsmead's main field, Ngobese said: "This ground is my pride and joy. It has so much history. "I treat it like a child.

“If the field is not watered and fertilised properly, you won't get the right outcomes. “There is much thinking that goes into the preparation of a wicket for a match. You have to get the balance right. It’s all timing and feel, especially when fertilising and watering the wicket.” Ngobese warned that bad management, especially of the pitch, can result in it cracking up during a game and the ball’s bounce and movement would not be true, resulting in unnecessary difficulties for batsmen.

He said they used a special weed killer to keep out the undesirables and the balance were removed by hand. “I have staff to do those duties, but that does not stop me from doing it myself at times.” Even little stones that can alter the trajectory of the ball when the bowler delivers it on the pitch, they must be removed.“

"Bayview" grass was used for the pitch and a Cynodon grass on the outfield. A typical wicket prepared by Ngobese will be full of runs, and he always prefers to leave something in it for the bowlers.

Ngobese said he was always satisfied with his preparations. It usually takes him about seven days to prepare a Test wicket and about the same time for a limited overs wicket, which has little to no grass on the surface. Ngobese’s innings at Kingsmead began after his friend Philemon Manzi told him about an available job.

“The person in charge of the ground was Jay Pillay. I did all sorts of jobs to maintain the stadium, including painting. “Now there is technology and machines to do everything. “I worked closely with Jay (Pillay) and thought maybe one day I can do it myself.”

After Pillay’s death in 1984, Phil Russel became the groundsman until July 1999. When Russell left, Ngobese was appointed to the position. “I learnt much from Phil, especially technical stuff.”

He said the administrators of KwaZulu-Natal cricket, at the time, included people like Cassim Docrat, Robbie Kurz and others had faith in his ability. While Ngobese appreciated the affirmation, he stepped up to the position with some trepidation. “I was worried that people would find reason to criticise my decisions. Cricket always has lots of critics, even the media, especially if the pitch doesn’t play well.”

But Ngobese remembers with much fondness one of the first wickets he prepared as head groundsman. “The Proteas Test against England in 1999 was the first match on my own. “Gary Kirsten made 275 runs in the Proteas second innings to prevent a loss. He thanked me afterwards,” said Ngobese, about the game where home team’s dismal first innings performance with the bat resulted in England enforcing the follow-on.

Ngobese said his best Kingsmead memory was from an old Benson and Hedges Series 50-over game in 1991 between the Natal and Transvaal as they were known then. Natal needed a nearly impossible seven runs from the last ball, and local hero Jonty Rhodes dispatched bowler Richards Snell’s full toss delivery into the “East End” embankment for six, off the last ball. The umpire called the delivery a “no-ball”, which meant the six stood, and the ball had to be re-bowled, which Rhodes stroked to the boundary and secured the win.

He enjoyed players like Shaun Pollock, Lance Klusner and Malcolm Marshall, but his all time favourites were Barry Richards and Mike Procter. “All those players treated me with respect. I am also happy to see more players of colour are playing at the highest levels now,’’ said Ngobese, who never understood cricket initially, but has grown an appreciation for it with time. But football remains his favourite sport.

Docrat, the former CEO of KZN Cricket, said they noticed Ngobese had potential while he was the understudy to Russell. “When Russell called time on the position, there were other suitably qualified contenders who also wanted the position. But we felt that Wilson was the right person, someone who dedicated his life to the ground and knew it well. “I had a good relationship during my years with him. The board and council also liked him. He has done a tremendous job for KZN cricket, and it will be difficult to replace him,” said Docrat.