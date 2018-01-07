Durban - BEING at the helm of a school of more than 3300 pupils - among them a matric cohort of 535 - sounds like the stuff of dreams.

But this is reality for Dr Vusumuzi Dlamini, the headmaster of uMlazi’s Ogwini Comprehensive Technical High School.

Dlamini, who has been at the helm of the uMlazi township-based school for two decades, saw his school achieve an 86.5% matric pass rate last year.

His school produced 462 matriculants. Only Umbombo Technical Comprehensive School in rural Umkhanyakude produced more matriculants in KZN, with 500 from their 575 who sat for exams.

Ogwini, however, did suffer a decline from its 91% pass rate in 2016.

Despite this, the 59-year-old principal was optimistic that the school would pick itself up this year.

He said his school had improved in terms of Bachelor passes to 151 last year.

“We have a winning formula where each of our staff is aware of what is expected of them and they are highly motivated to go the extra mile.

“Motivation is very important to the staff and without them, we would not have achieved this.

“My philosophy is engaging with each of the staff and ensuring that they understand what is expected of them.”

Passion

Reflecting on the results, Dlamini said having 99 progressive pupils in the class of 2017 was a blow.

He said it was probably the biggest number in the province and, potentially, the country.

The passionate headmaster said education was in his heart. He said he was set to retire next year but was still considering his options.

“I would have been a professor at the university but I believe my expertise and skills are better utilised in basic education.

“I am not satisfied when I’m among the crowd. To me, the greener pastures are when I’m able to help others, ans make a difference. These are my greener pastures,” he said.

Dlamini said it was a challenge to give individual pupils special attention in crowded classrooms and conceded that some pupils who showed potential but still needed special attention did not always get it.

“Our school has the best curriculum compared to other Quintile 4 schools. A minimum of nine subjects is compulsory from Grade 8. We ensure that they complete matric with a skill such as civil, technological, mechanical engineering and metal work,” he said. Dlamini wishes the education departments would revisit the curriculum and offer more technical skills to make education count in the development of the economy.

