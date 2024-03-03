Women off to surfboat contest

Durban — The Marine Surf Lifesaving Women’s surfboat crew will make history as the first South African women’s squad to compete in the 2024 Lifesaving World Championships in Australia. The KwaZulu-Natal-based team comprises four women – Janeira Reddy, Kendra Robinson, Anike Jordaan and Ciarda Sharp, while Gary Brummer controls the boat.

The event will take place in August. Surfboating, a competitive element of surf lifesaving, is an exhilarating water sport that seamlessly blends skill, teamwork, and adrenaline. The surfboat crews consist of five competitors, comprising four rowers and a sweep. The sweep is the captain, controlling the boat with a sweep oar and providing strategic instructions to navigate the challenges ahead. Surfboat races are not just about speed and competition; they embody the spirit of lifesaving. These crews simulate real-life rescue scenarios, demonstrating the skills required for ocean lifesaving.

Women Surfboat rowing in South Africa began in 2020. The Marine Surf Lifesaving Club Surfboat Crew of women have won the South African Surfboat Championships in 2022 and last year. Reddy, 28, from Effingham Heights, joined the Marine Surf Lifesaving Club in 2007 as a nipper. She went on to compete as a junior and senior, taking part in all event categories. In 2019, she started surfboat rowing as a new challenge and has been loving the bow seat ever since. “I am looking forward to seeing where we stand against international teams. We have proved ourselves in South Africa so it would be really nice to see how our training and efforts are going to be when we race international teams,” said Reddy.

Janeira Reddy of Marine Life Saving Club is heading to the Lifesaving World Champs in Australia. She is among the first SA women's crew to take part in Surfboat rowing. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/Independent Newspapers Brummer, the team’s coach and sweeper, said the team has won the local championships through commitment, dedication and hard work, perfecting the technique and pulling together as a team. He said it was about a 1 000 metre race where you negotiate the surf going out and catch the surf coming back to shore. “The ocean changes its condition all the time, so the winner is determined by who crosses the finish line first," he said.