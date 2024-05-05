World’s largest ‘floating book fair’ docks in Durban

Durban — The world’s largest floating book fair on board the MV Logos Hope has arrived in Durban and will be opened to book enthusiasts this week. The MV Logos Hope will welcome visitors at the Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal from Wednesday to June 2.

The Logos Hope last visited Durban in March 2016. The ship has been undergoing a dry dock maintenance period before it opens to the public. Book enthusiasts on board the Logos Hope. | SUPPLIED The Logos Hope is home to the world’s largest floating book fair, housing over 5 000 titles of a variety of genres. The ship is part of a German non-profit organisation GBA Ships, GoodBooks for All, and is run by a crew of around 350 volunteers from over 65 different nationalities.

During the book fair, Durban Tourism will host a variety of interesting activities that will promote Durban as a world-class cruise port destination. The books on the ship cover a wide range of subjects that include science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages and faith at an affordable price. The selection also boasts children’s titles, academic texts, dictionaries, atlases and more. Book enthusiasts on board the Logos Hope. | SUPPLIED The visitor experience deck is also open for the public to explore from the welcome area, which introduces the vessel through a short movie and interactive displays.