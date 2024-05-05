World’s largest ‘floating book fair’ docks in Durban

Durban — The world’s largest floating book fair on board the MV Logos Hope has arrived in Durban and will be opened to book enthusiasts this week.
The MV Logos Hope will welcome visitors at the Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal from Wednesday to June 2.
The Logos Hope last visited Durban in March 2016.
The ship has been undergoing a dry dock maintenance period before it opens to the public.
The Logos Hope is home to the world’s largest floating book fair, housing over 5 000 titles of a variety of genres. The ship is part of a German non-profit organisation GBA Ships, GoodBooks for All, and is run by a crew of around 350 volunteers from over 65 different nationalities.
During the book fair, Durban Tourism will host a variety of interesting activities that will promote Durban as a world-class cruise port destination.
The books on the ship cover a wide range of subjects that include science, sports, hobbies, cookery, arts, medicine, languages and faith at an affordable price. The selection also boasts children’s titles, academic texts, dictionaries, atlases and more.
The visitor experience deck is also open for the public to explore from the welcome area, which introduces the vessel through a short movie and interactive displays.
Logos Hope will be open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 8pm and on Sundays from 1pm to 8pm. The entrance fee is R10 per person. Kids under 12 and seniors over 60 years of age enter for free.
The book fair will open for school visits from May 24 to June 2. All visits must be pre-booked. Learners from Grade 4 and above are invited to book, with each group of 10 to be accompanied by one teacher or adult.
