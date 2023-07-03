Young KZN chiefs require support, resources for effective leadership

DURBAN - Young traditional leaders from across the province are concerned about the slow pace of development and lack of support from the government which limits their abilities to lead, affecting rural communities. Chiefs under 35-years old, gathered in Durban North last week to voice their concerns to the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) and to find lasting solutions that would benefit their rural communities.

CoGTA Deputy Minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe was accompanied by KZN CoGTA MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi. KZN CoGTA MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi with CoGTA Deputy Minister Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe in Durban. Photo: CoGTA Top of the list was the lack or ill provision of tools of the trade, the non existent partnership with the government on socio-economic development and governance, as well as the lack of capacity in interventions. The chiefs stressed the need for investment in their areas which would assist with poverty eradication, unemployment and inequality. The implementation of a rural investing master plan and a developmental strategy was highlighted, and the ongoing contestation between traditional leaders and municipal councillors was also a major topic.

Inkosi Lulekwa Mathenjwa, 23, of Ingwavuma, a rural town in northern KwaZulu-Natal said this was not the first time that they had engaged the government. Mathenjwa who has been a chief for three years, said communication was proving to be a stumbling block between traditional leaders and the government. “In most instances, government officials want to take ownership or behave as though community projects belong to them. We had a project called, Inkululeko Development which started in 2013 but to this day not much has been done due to the government’s lacklustre,” he said.

The Inkululeko Project involved the single investment by all government departments in an area to address amenities such as water and sanitation, electricity, recreational facilities and infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, libraries and academic institutions. Mathenjwa told the Sunday Tribune that throughout his childhood, he was prepared by his family for his position and said the government should play a role in how chiefs are raised. “I knew when I was growing up that I would have to live a certain way as I would assume the role of chief. For the next generation, let there be a school for chieftaincy.

“The government has to build a school for children who will become chiefs by birthright; where they will form important friendships and allies, where they will be equipped with information relevant to their journey at a young age. They need to be educated, they need to learn how to prevent conflict that arises over leadership, the government ought to teach these things,” he said. Mathenjwa said conduct was also important for every chief and his people. “We have chiefs who do not conduct themselves accordingly, some indulge in alcohol, some commit crimes so they have to be protected from a young age. Chiefs also want to be given recognition equivalent to that of ministers because their roles are a lifetime responsibility.

“We also want chiefs to have a form of identification for when stopped by the authorities. Next year we are going to have elections and those in leadership positions may be replaced but we are there permanently,” said Mathenjwa. Inkosi Bongani Hadebe, 35, of Umzumbe in the Ugu District, echoed Mathenjwa’s sentiments and also stressed that education was key to good leadership. Hadebe who resumed his role in 2013, said there had been little development in their communities.

“Our people do have houses now. There is water and electricity but it’s scarce and there is no development in agriculture. We have surrounding rivers that could help us develop our land.” He said the government had to afford them powers to make certain decisions that affect the development of their communities and that issues of land conflict needed urgent intervention. “Chiefs cannot be landless. In most of our areas there are institutions that have been built but there are no resources for residents. The disabled are not benefiting, we have vacant land but we cannot use it effectively,” he said.