Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule believes that women should unite to drive the change SA needs

Durban businesswoman Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule has called upon women to unite, like the women who marched in 1956, to fight the scourge of gender-based violence and to resuscitate the country's ailing economy. As the country prepares to “embrace” the power of women on Sunday, August 9, in honour of fearless women who marched against the apartheid government’s the pass laws in 1956, she is on a mission to spread her message. Women’s Day is a tribute to the power of women who staged a march on the Union Buildings in Pretoria in 1956 to protest against the proposed pass laws. They came together from all parts of the country in a unified march for a common purpose. Mbokazi-Nkambule, a founder of the Crown Gospel Awards, said she would be hosting a "Woman to Woman" online Conference, to discuss the empowerment of women in different sectors including entrepreneurship and the role of women in the fight against gender-based violence. “We need to come together like the women of 1956, their common mission regardless of their position, profession and age,” said Mbokazi-Nkambule.

“This year’s commemoration comes at the time when the world is facing a Covid-19 pandemic which is causing havoc on the economy. The country is also facing a scourge of gender-based violence, we need to take initiative and find a solution.

“I urge all women in their formations, be it churches, stokvels, (the) workplace or (civil) society to come together to transform one another.

“We have different expertise and capabilities, we need unity and courage to change our challenges.

“We can draw strength and courage from our heroines, they rose against all the odds which we can also do,” she said.

Mbokazi-Nkambule also reflected on the fact that the country’s workforce was dominated by men.

She called on women in senior positions not to distance themselves from poorer communities, where women are hopeless, unemployed and victims of violence.

“It's time to stop relying on men on issues affecting us and our children. We have many women in business and some are occupying senior positions in government. We need to work as a collective. We are capable of great things and we can defeat gender-based violence if women of 1956 fought against the oppression,” she added.

Mbokazi-Nkambule’s online conference will be streamed on Sunday on social media platforms.

Sunday Tribune