DURBAN - Pupils in KwaZulu-Natal need to work together to achieve an excellent pass rate this year and build a more unified society, says King Goodwill Zwelithini.

He addressed school principals from Umlazi, Pinetown and Ilembe at the Bethsaida Ministries International Church in Phoenix on Friday.

The Department of Education used the occasion to launch matric winter classes to help Grade 12 pupils prepare for exams.

“You’ve been given an opportunity to be in charge of our education system. It is education that makes life better. It all starts at school. Teaching is the most important role in the world as you influence the thinking and success of our children,” he said.

The king said everyone in society needed to ensure relationships were built at schools around the common goal of uplifting the country.

He said teachers should engage him whenever they had challenges. “When I was growing up in Kwa-Nongoma, principals from Zululand had a relationship with my father, King Cyprian.

“They used to come to the palace and discuss the challenges they faced. I am open to that. Be my friends, come to me; let’s all work to get good results in schools and society,” he said.

As a goodwill gesture, King Zwelithini brought two cows to the venue for the benefit of the principals.

In the spirit of building race relations, this week former radio personality Jacinta Ngobese made a similar call on Wednesday, launching the We Are One festival.

The event, which began in 2016, returns this year with more programmes, including sports segments.

Ngobese said the festival promoted positive relations between residents of KwaMashu and Phoenix, with the emphasis on harmony and tolerance among the various races, religions and ethnicities.

“Townships are looked down upon - people don’t think they have anything to offer. There are two things I know that bring people together: sport and music. We’ve built this festival around them,” said Ngobese.

The two-day festival will start on June 23 with a fun walk named after Energy Minister Jeff Radebe, who is from KwaMashu.

A rugby match between the Sharks and Cheetahs will be followed by a clash between Durban PSL teams Amazulu and Golden Arrows at Princess Magogo stadium.

Ngobese recalled her interview with Sodwana Bay guest house owner Andre Slade, who made headlines when he barred black people from his venue in 2016.

“He said a few not-so-nice things about black people, and a lot of people were angry with him. But I did not hate him because he is also a victim of the circumstances in which he was raised.

“This is why I decided social cohesion must start with young people. They are the future.

“If you want to change this country and make it more united, start with the young,” said Ngobese.

The festival ends on June 24 with a musical concert at the Bridge City Mall.

