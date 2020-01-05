A second chance for Class of 2019 to improve matric results









Kwazi Mshengu is the MEC for Education in KZN. Durban - The basic education sector is interesting and peculiar in that at the beginning of every year we start by looking back at the year that was and get reminded of the quality (or lack thereof) of the work that we had put in the previous year. When we release the National Senior Certificate results at the beginning of every year, it is the moment where we begin the year by going back to the previous year. The beginning of every year becomes a time of deep reflection for all of us in the sector and 2020 is not going to be any different. As the Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal, we are confident, given the work that we put in during 2019, that we are going to continue on an upward trajectory when it comes to the National Senior Certificate results. The release of Grade 12 results is undoubtedly a momentous and a very significant occasion for every member of our society. It is a big occasion in that it somehow affects everyone because there is hardly any community, nuclear or extended family that does not have someone who sat for the National Senior Certificate exams.

We are aware of the levels of anxiety that communities, schools, families and pupils are suffering from during this time.

As we have always been saying in 2019, our target as a province is to pass each and every pupil that sits for the exams. However, given a myriad of factors that affects the performance of the system across all grades, we know that a 100% pass is not always possible. This means that unfortunately there are those pupils who are not going to make it and proceed to the higher education sector.

To those pupils who are not going to succeed, we want to tell them that they must not despair. The department has many programmes where learners are given a chance to succeed to rewrite and up their proverbial game.

Our Second Chance programme is there to ensure that those pupils who would have not succeeded are given a chance to improve their results and are afforded a fighting chance in life.

A second chance programme is specially designed for the needs of pupils in case they exit the system without completing their studies. This programme helps candidates to succeed because they will enjoy face-to-face tuition organised at district, circuit and school level.

We also urge parents and members of the community not to put undue pressure on those learners to an extent that they see themselves as having failed their families and their communities.

In her popular speech, entitled the Fringe Benefits of Failure and the Importance of Imagination, the illustrious writer of the Harry Potter books, JK Rowling, said the following, “It is impossible to live without failing at something, unless you live so cautiously that you might as well not have lived at all - in which case, you fail by default.”

These words were said by a renowned most successful writer speaking to Harvard University graduates while recounting how many times she had failed before her now well-documented success in literature and publishing.

In this season, where some learners resort to taking their own lives as a result of having failed the exams, we want to tell them that there is always hope for bouncing back. In the words of John Maxwell, “When achievers fail, they see it as a momentary event, not a lifelong epidemic”.

During our release of the result occasion on January 8, we will be celebrating success and excellence of our shining stars. Together with proud parents, we will be celebrating those learners who would have achieved, others against terrible odds.

We will also be telling learners not to celebrate irresponsibly, thus short-circuiting their otherwise promising collective future.

It remains our duty as well to guide successful pupils (without being prescriptive) on the variety of opportunities that are available for them.

As a department, we are more than committed to give meaning to the three streams model which affords our pupils a wide choice to pursue other fields and vocations other than the traditional academic fields.

The three streams model is delineated into three pathways, which are academic, technical vocational and technical occupational.

Historically, South Africa had focused on the academic stream. As important as academia is, today’s economic demands and realities call on us to zoom in quite intently in the skilling of our people.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution calls on all of us to refocus and be intentional about equipping our learners with the skills that are needed by our economy. We, therefore, urge communities and parents specifically, to encourage pupils to enrol in our TVET colleges and acquire skills that will give them a fighting chance in the economy where we have a serious challenge of the lack of jobs.

As we begin the 2020 academic year, we want to once more urge the community of KwaZulu-Natal to actively work with us in our relentless and spirited pursuit for accessible and quality education for all.

Let us all ensure that our schools are safe and that a conducive environment is created for our learners to learn and for our teachers to teach.

* Mshengu is the MEC for Education in KZN.

