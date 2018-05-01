Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo was killed at her residence in Durban, allegedly by a former student close to her.

ON Wednesday afternoon, Sandile Mantsoe was found guilty of killing Karabo Mokoena, a Johannesburg woman who had gone missing last year before being found burnt in bush.

Shortly after the judge convicted Mantsoe of murder, news of Mangosuthu University of Technology student Zolile Khumalo's killing at a res in Durban emerged. Khumalo was shot dead on Tuesday night, allegedly by a 23-year-old student from the same university.

Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni has made this short appeal to South African men, it reads:

Dear Men, we do not own women.

Let's not only say this in public. Let's practice it in our relationships. We also need to challenge each other on narratives about relationships.

This propertying (sense of ownership) phenomenon where you think a woman is yours to control, to decide on her behalf what she must dress where she must go and which friends she must keep, is absolute hogwash. Even deciding when she must stop breathing by killing her. These things are deeply painful. These are our sisters and relatives.

I have no answers but today I'm deeply enraged by a man who allegedly killed his girlfriend after firing three shots at her and then taking to Facebook to say how much he regrets the incident. This is the bottom of the barrel of humanity. This has to stop. We must stop it.

A family today has lost a young girl. A future quantity surveyor at the Mangosuthu University of Technology. We have lost too many young women at the hands of people that claim to love them. What must we do about our sisters' boyfriends while things are still ok? How do we deal with this senseless behaviour?

Solutions are needed. We can't carry on this way.

This is no place to bring kids to. What is vile raging country this?

Government folds arms. Communities are numb and fatigued. Who must act? Who must find solutions?

* Lukhona Mnguni is a political analyst and PhD intern at the Maurice Webb Race Relations Unit in the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

The views expressed are not necessarily those of Independent Media.