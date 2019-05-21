Many places around Durban were littered with dirt. Pictures: Gcina Ndwalane

Phoenix - The municipal workers had a legitimate reason to strike as they felt they were being unfairly treated in respect of salary increments. How can one justify a salary increment for the war veterans from R9000 to R20 000? This was the catalyst that resulted in the SA Municipal Workers Union strike.

In this time, refuse was not collected and left out to rot. This led to the infestation of maggots and a foul smell in some residential areas. This caused unhygienic conditions and our constitutional right to clean air was compromised.

Many residents are asking whether ratepayers will be given a rebate for the period in which there was no service. Furthermore, the rule of no work, no pay prevails.

Even after the strike was over, the garbage that spilled out of the black plastic bags was left strewn all over the pavement and road.

No attempt had been made to clear the dirt from the packets torn apart by dogs or just burst open. Let’s hope a management plan is in place to clean up the mess and get our verges and roads neat.

eThekwini must not repeat this mistake. One sector of the labour force must not be marginalised at the expense of another.

A sincere, transparent and inclusive salary increment process must be the norm. This will enhance confidence among all social partners while at the same time promote labour peace.

