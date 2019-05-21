Bluff - THE surge in voter support for the Freedom Front Plus has elicited considerable interest among political analysts. Yet, while acknowledging the party’s strident opposition to land expropriation without compensation and its call for the abolition of B-BBEE and affirmative action, none of the analysts has touched on the grassroots feelings which motivated many to endorse the FF+.

With its provocative slogan of “Fight Back,” its stand on behalf of minority groups resonated well with many, regardless of colour.

The ANC’s policy of demographic representativity, which is not endorsed by the Constitution, and the DA’s watered-down version termed “diversity”, has resulted in the marginalisation of employment, promotion and procurement opportunities for minority groups.

Particularly hard hit are those born since 1994 who find themselves discriminated against because of racial preference.

Frustration and disillusionment among discerning members of those minority groups resulted in them voting for the FF+.

Discerning is the significant word here because it shows critical thought on the part of those voters who switched their traditional support to a smaller, less profiled party.

A further factor underpinning the party’s vote surge was the recognition by discerning voters that the country is locked in a crisis of competence. Mediocrity and dysfunctionalism abound because the criterion of merit is not applied in the allocation of jobs, posts and promotions. The FF+ is the only party which promotes the embedding of merit as the sure way to restore competence in governance.

Despair at the incompetence of many of those involved in service delivery is a daily experience.

As Tony Leon once warned, “standards would be lowered to you”. Inevitably, comparisons are drawn with how things used to function in a different era.

Inevitably, the situation has exacerbated racial feelings and made a mockery of the notion of non-racialism. But the elephant in the room which emerged from interest shown by individuals not only from minority groups but even from a few black voters, concerns race.

As one black supporter stated, the FF+ campaign was the only one featuring a white face - that of leader Dr Pieter Groenewald.

That supporter’s real concern, he remarked, was the absence of white people in public life. Why had they withdrawn, he enquired, when there was a need for their experience and competence? Similar feelings were expressed by Indian supporters.

Those sotto voce sentiments may account for the fledgling interest shown by voters beyond the party’s traditional support base. As such, it may present an ironic situation for the DA which strives to minimise its white component image.

Implicit in this is disdain for the ANC’s notion of “transformation.” While welcoming an open society, there is resistance to the prescription of demographic representativity, cadre deployment and affirmative action. The social engineering that was the hallmark of the apartheid era, is viewed as being reinstated.

Thus, a sense of alienation has been engendered among minority groups. When all this is taken into account, it is clear the FF+ has transcended the image it used to project.

By embracing free market principles, the abolition of restrictive labour legislation, privatisation of state enterprises, deregulation, smaller municipalities and a drastic reduction in the size of government, the FF+ positioned itself as a home for discerning voters. Premised on Christian values, it articulates much of what voters have in common - spoken and unspoken sentiments.

With its philosophy that the welfare of the majority depends on the security of the minorities, analysts who tend to view the FF+ as a fringe factor should revisit their thinking.

** Duncan Du Bois was the Freedom Front Plus premier candidate for KZN.