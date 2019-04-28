ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa addressing ANC supporters in Vosloorus. Photo by Lindi Masinga/ANA

Our country is at a critical stage as we go to the elections on May 8. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership has been key in bringing stability to our political, economic and social situation in the face of serious challenges in the domestic and global economy. Soon after being elected to the leadership of the ANC in December 2017, he put forward the vision of a new dawn. It represents the principles of the broadest ranks of the ANC.

It is a statement of hope and reassurance our country is in good hands. It is about renewal, repositioning and fresh ideas about how to advance our country and its people.

The message has been carried to every village and hamlet in our country, but also to the investment capitals of the world as we seek much-needed capital to grow our economy and create jobs.

Whatever we have faced, the ANC has demonstrated its capacity for criticism, self-criticism and self-correction.

Since it is the leading force of the South African liberation movement, our people have always turned to the ANC in any challenge or crisis. Immediate challenges include socio-economic transformation, which translates into sharing the country’s wealth equitably - the perspective of an inclusive economy and shared prosperity.

Ramaphosa convened jobs and investment summits to advance that objective. Growing the economy is critical to create jobs. More than half of our young people being unemployed is a recipe for political, economic and social instability.

Young people represent our democratic dividend. We need to channel their energy, enthusiasm and dynamism into a powerful force for our onward trajectory as a nation.

Left unemployed and unattended, our young people become ready targets for divisive and extremist populist forces who do not have the interests of the nation at heart.

The ANC will put in place programmes to skill and assist our youth to become a dynamic force for good.

Another priority is to continue to build cohesion to advance national unity. Fear and hopelessness are global phenomena that have seen populists get elected in the US, Europe, South America, Australia and the Middle East.

South Africa needs strong leadership based on principles of non-racism and non-sexism that unite our communities. Ramaphosa represents such leadership.

Throughout its history, the ANC has been firm in uniting our people.The ANC and alliance partners in the Indian Congresses crafted the platform for non-racism in the 1940s. That pact held us in good stead up to the Freedom Charter, the foundation on which our Constitution and Bill of Rights rest.

The commitment that South Africa belongs to all who live in it is as alive today as it was in 1955. That statement of unity and social cohesion will not reflect itself in practice unless we claim it and demand it in the face of whatever divisive interests might present themselves. The ANC’s track record in creating, protecting and advancing non-racism is without comparison.

Linked to that is the deep concern about safety and security. It is imperative all social formations work in tandem with state agencies like the police to deal with crime, including violent robberies, hijacking, drug abuse and domestic violence. We believe recent appointments in the criminal justice system and other crime-fighting interventions will yield benefits and there is growing confidence in the plan the government has put forward.

We are committed to ensuring our citizens feel safe in their homes, at work and all social spaces, and to demonstrating that those responsible for the damage and plunder of our public institutions and resources are brought to book.

As we mark 25 years of freedom and democracy, we must strengthen the mandate of Ramaphosa and his team for the good work to continue. The promise of a new dawn can only be realised with your support.

Together, we can grow South Africa.

** Gordhan is the public entreprises minister.

