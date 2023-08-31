Experience the edge of wild beauty at Royal Jozini

Embark on a journey to Royal Jozini Private Game Reserve, situated on the Eswatini-South African border, and enjoy the splendour of the African wilderness in your own proudly built African dream lodge. This private game reserve offers a unique opportunity to secure a premium bush holiday destination and create your own holiday retreat in the heart of wild beauty. In this vast, majestic tract of land spanning more than 7 000 hectares at the shores of Lake Jozini, you can discover an untamed world to call your own. “The Kingdom of Eswatini is one of Africa’s hidden gems. I've been living here for 17 years; there’s really nothing else like it. The combination of Lake Jozini, the awe-inspiring Lebombo Mountains and the vast bushveld puts Royal Jozini in a league of its own. Here you can Tiger fish, go on a boat safari, view game from the comfort of your lodge, and invite friends and family around a boma. It’s the ultimate bush escape,” says Jay Azran, managing director at Royal Jozini.

South Africans have the rare opportunity to build their own private lodge that they can return to again and again. You can indulge in unforgettable wildlife encounters, experience the thrill of angling for Tiger fish, and discover the perfect harmony between nature and your modern private lodge. Royal Jozini is home to an impressive array of wildlife, including three of the Big 5 - elephant, leopard and buffalo – which allows guests to witness these majestic creatures “up close and personal”. Plans are in place to introduce cheetahs in the near future. There is also an abundant array of birdlife, with more than 400 bird species to see in the reserve. Discover the thrilling adventure and serene tranquillity of this stunning holiday destination for yourself. Picture: Supplied. Lake, bush and mountain opportunities are available at Royal Jozini, starting from R650 000. There are 100 new leasehold land opportunities, with plot sizes ranging from 4 000m2 to 24 000m2. The reserve offers secure and exclusive real estate opportunities, allowing individuals to build their own private retreat in the heart of this remarkable landscape.

“We’ve worked with His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini to secure a 99-year renewable lease to open opportunities for investors. We’ve completed 90% of the infrastructure, all the roads are in place, and we’ve developed water reticulation and reservoirs. We’re totally off-grid and integrated with sustainable solutions. Our reserve is fully stocked and our community is close-knit,” Azran adds. Royal Jozini has been developed through the proud vision of the Royal Jozini Lodge Owners Association. By purchasing a sub-lease, you automatically join the Lodge Owners Association, contributing to the success of the reserve. Make a trip to Royal Jozini and discover the thrilling adventure and serene tranquillity of this stunning holiday destination for yourself. To visit the website, click here.