AmaZulu snatch dramatic late win over Chippa United

Smiso Msomi AmaZulu (0) 1

Moremi 64’ Chippa United (1) 2 Kwayiba 8’ Ekstein 95’ (PEN)

PULE Ekstein scored a stoppage penalty to help AmaZulu come from behind to snatch a 2-1 win over Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. Usuthu boosted their chances of qualifying for the MTN8 next season by moving up to ninth on the DStv Premiership Standings. The Chilli Boys suffered their first loss in five games and remained in eighth after a heartbreaking loss in KwaZulu Natal.

Two teams chasing places in the top eight come the end of the season met under perfect football conditions with the partly cloudy weather contributing to what was expected to be a tightly contested match. Without the suspended Abubeker Mobara, the Usuthu coach made two alterations as Celimpilo Ngema and Tshepang Moremi came in for Mobara and Pule Ekstein. The Chilli Boys headed to Durban as one of the most in-form teams having secured four consecutive 2-0 wins.

That run included the slaughter of clubs like Kaizer Chiefs, Supersport United and TS Galaxy. Chippa’s run looked set to continue as they started the game in red-hot fashion as they broke the deadlock within the first eight minutes through in-form striker Sinoxolo Kwayiba. The 24-year-old scored his fourth goal in the last five games as he showed predatory instincts to latch onto a rebounded shot off the post and he passed into an empty net.

The coaching duo of Kwanele Kopo and Thabo September have proven to be reliable tacticians since taking over and that was on display again in this match as AmaZulu struggled to pose any danger in the opening 25 minutes. It was in the 27th minute that the hosts got their first decent chance of the match and it fell for winger Moremi inside the box. A well-crossed ball by Riaan Hanamub fell to the energetic attacker but he couldn't compose himself and chose to snatch it which made it easier for the goalkeeper Nwabali to catch in the near post.

At the halftime point, the away team would’ve been happier with their 45 minutes as they looked dangerous on the counterattack while limiting AmaZulu to very few opportunities. Surprisingly enough, six changes were made with three on either side, both benches clearly demanding drastic changes with the game still hanging by the wire. Following 20 minutes in which both teams tried to find their rhythm after making changes, it was AmaZulu who struck a meaningful blow first in the 64th minute.

The Durban-based club executed a well-worked set-piece routine that seemed to catch the visitors off guard through a corner. Augustine Mulenga attacked the near post to flick on a Hanamub delivery, Moremi was on hand at the far post and he acrobatically converted to draw the home side level with 25 minutes to go. AmaZulu should've doubled their lead in the 75th minute as second half substitute Sede Dion produced a strong contender for miss of the season.