Leading top five bowlers of the CSA T20 Challenge

THE Cricket South Africa T20 challenge continues this weekend and so far the tournament has offered good competitive cricket with the Warriors running rampant and yet to be toppled. The quality of cricket on display has been good with a few bowlers stepping up in the absence of those who left for the Indian Premier League (IPL), which began last week with a fair South African representation of quick and fast bowlers.

With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, those left behind are getting a chance to stake their claim. We look at the top five bowlers that have had the most impact in the 2024 CSA T20 challenge so far. Siya Simetu

Stats: 13 wickets ; Economy 5.22 Simetu has shown high levels of maturity in his bowling and has been the find of the tournament so far. Simetu, on a high performance contract, has been an integral part of the success that his side has enjoyed so far. The unbeaten Warriors have all but sealed their semi-final spot and their talisman is not only leading the pack with the highest wickets but has also been able to dry up runs for his side with a healthy economy rate of 5.22.

Simetu has best figures of 3-20, and of all his 13 wickets, nine have come when the Warriors were defending a score, underlining the slow left-armer’s ability to balance wicket taking and run rate control. Beyers Swanepoel Stats: 10 wickets; Economy 6.58

Swanepoel has best match figures of 4-16 and will need to keep up his wicket taking momentum going, with Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje having departed to the IPL earlier this month. He has played one less match than his fellow top five teammates and has only gone wicketless in one match. The 25-year-old all-rounder made five appearances in the SA20 for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, picking up five wickets. He has been trusted with the new ball in this current competition and has made early inroads within the powerplay and has also had contributions in the middle period.

Migael Pretorius Stats : 10 wickets; Economy 7.05 Pretorius has re-discovered some of the form that made the world come calling for his services. Although there’s still a lot to work on with his batting, Pretorius has found his stripes and has had success with the new ball picking up crucial wickets that have given the Dragons early momentum within the powerplay.

Pretorius has best figures of 4-14 and will play a vital role in the Dragon’s next fixtures as they look to make the top four after a slow start to the tournament. Kyle Simmonds Stats : 9 wickets ; Economy 6.08

Simmonds has been the go-to man for Western Province and has shown his versatility in the tournament. The left arm slow bowler who has bowled within the powerplay has built up a habit of having telling moments in the competition.He has shown the ability to pick up wickets in different spells regardless of match situations. Simmonds has best bowling figures of 2-18. Patrick Kruger