Durban - Durban's fast-bowling sensation Lungi Ngidi has partnered with Three Ships Whiskey. As part of the campaign with the whiskey brand, he will take the message of his inspirational journey from living at a school cottage, to representing the Proteas at a cricket world cup.



Ngidi grew up on the school premises of Kloof Primary School, north of Durban, where his father worked. He was determined to follow in the footsteps of South Africa's first black African cricket legend, Makhaya Ntini.



“When I was seven, I was sitting on the embankment of the school’s cricket field watching a ‘Dads and Lads’ game when someone asked me to join in, setting in motion my career to date,” he said recalling how he got into the sport.





Ngidi now lives in Pretoria and his dedication has won him numerous bursaries and a place as one of the strike bowlers for the Proteas.



“My journey started with humble beginnings. I don’t come from a place of wealth and that has become the motivation that I needed. As the breadwinner in my household it has been pushing me since the very first day to offer my family a better life.”



Ngidi hopes that through his visual collaboration series with Three Ships Whisky, he would inspire others to realise that they too have the opportunity to succeed regardless of their circumstances.



“I’m not an overnight sensation and definitely not merely lucky. Mastering the art of fast bowling was a slow and repetitive process. It’s about repeating the same action over and over, again and again. Talent can only take you so far, but hard work combined with talent can take you to the top.”



He said representing South Africa had always been a dream. He still remembers the first time he represented South Africa, which was when he was 15.



“It was an incredibly emotional moment for me. It still happens to this day – the goose bumps are still there. It really is a privilege to represent my country."



Ngidi said despite the obstacles he had faced growing up, overcoming them to become a Protea felt good.





“It’s what makes us South Africans so unique. It’s what we are known for, it’s what we do. Quitting is never an option.”



Ngidi's inspiring story brings the collaboration series of Three Ships Whisky featuring a number of inspirational South Africans digitally, to life.



The fast-bowler is currently in England and is facing two games out of the World Cup.





Cricket team doctor, Mohammed Moosajee confirmed that the 23-year-old left the field after bowling just four overs in the Proteas shock loss to Bangladesh last Sunday. Ngidi is expected to be back in action when South Africa plays Afghanistan in Cardiff this weekend.





