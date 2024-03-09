Police escort as Pirates complete a double over Chiefs

ORLANDO PIRATES (1)(3) Saleng 24’, 68’, Lebitso 58’

KAIZER CHIEFS (1)(2) Du Preez 6’, 44’ FNB STADIUM - Orlando Pirates completed a double over their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership after winning the latest edition of the Soweto derby 3-2 at a sold out FNB Stadium yesterday.

Pirates’ win meant that they climbed up to second on the log standings. For Chiefs, this loss subjected them to three losses in a row in the derby, while they’ve extended their barren run to nine seasons. The Soweto derby is the mother of all sporting derbies in the land, so much so that the match was delayed by 15 minutes due to the late arrival of fans.

However, despite its decline in game performance over the years, it’s still one of the most attractive events which is graced by the who’s who of the country. President Cyril Ramaphosa took time off from his manifesto schedule ahead of the elections in May to watch Pirates win their third derby in a row. But for all the thrills and drama of regulation time, which produced five goals, this wouldn’t have been an African rivalry without some tradition. Impepho (the traditional incense) filtered through the stadium before kick-off, with the fans that lit it up making a plea to the ancestors for a win. It was the Ghosts’ prayers that were answered in the end, the home crowd having cajoled their team from start to finish as they dominated the stands.

The Ghosts’ dominance was vivid thanks to the sponsors Vodacom giving out branded flags which they waved to urge their team on with every goal or duel won. But derbies are not scripted, so few would have bet on Chiefs taking the lead, as they were nullified in support and form. Pirates were the favourites on paper coming into this match, as Chiefs had only registered their first win, points, and goal of the year on Tuesday. Ashley du Preez made up for his woeful misses in the past, breaking through with speed and control before blasting his effort into the roof of the net.

That goal stunned the Ghost, but it gave the Amakhosi faithful hope. It was as if the visit of Chiefs’ staunch supporter Makhaya Ntini breathed life into the team. The SA legendary cricketer, alongside 2007 Rugby World Cup winning Springboks captain John Smit, made stops by Chiefs’ bench before kick-off before doing punditry work. But for a while Chiefs forgot how to play as Pirates flipped the script to take control, using the pace and trickery of Relebohile Mofokeng.

The Pirates youngster, one of their best players in the build-up to this match, made his team tick. But it took a fantastic hard and low effort against the run of play from Pirates’ Monnapule Saleng to draw the match level. Saleng was one of the surprise starters, having last played for the Sea Robbers in the opening game of the year against Mamelodi Sundowns. Chiefs had their own surprise elements in the starting line-up as Mduduzi Mdantsane made his first appearance since November.

The first half, though, belonged to Du Preez as the Chiefs No 9 ensured his team led into the break, pouncing from close range after being teed up by Pule Mmodi. Pirates must have felt hard done by referee Jelly Chavani who dismissed most of their penalty calls, with Tshegofatso Mabasa enduring some knocks. But in the second half Pirates were rewarded courtesy of a thunderbolt from Thabiso Lebitso. The Pirates right back, who was making his derby debut, lifted this venue’s roof in style, unleashing a shot that went in off the underside of the crossbar.