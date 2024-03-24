Sundowns’ best opportunity at second Caf star

TO SUGGEST it is now or never would be a bit unfair on Mamelodi Sundowns. After all, there is every indication that the Brazilians are going to be continental kings – be it this year or the next or two years thereafter. Yet looking at the line-up of this year’s CAF Champions League quarter-finalists, I cannot help but believe that the South African champions have arguably their best chance of winning the competition for the second time since they lifted the trophy in 2016.

For the first time in the history of the competition, there are a record least number of North Africans in the quarter-finals. Never has the Champions League’s dominant region had less than four teams in this stage, but this year they have just Al Ahly and Esperance. It makes for a more open contest, with Tanzania incredibly the most represented country with two teams in Simba and Yanga – the latter being Sundowns’ next opponents. Both these teams made it after eliminating North African opposition via the head-to-head rule and will be cock-a-hoop ahead of clashes against Al Ahly and Sundowns. However, continental standing and history suggests that the Egyptians and the South Africans should prevail over their Tanzanian adversaries. I dare say that we actually will have an Ahly v Sundowns final.

And this being their best opportunity to reach the ultimate stage of the continent’s premier club knockout competition, Rulani Mokwena and his team will have no one but themselves to blame if they don’t get crowned champions of Africa. Of course, beating Ahly will not come easy. But it can be done. Well, I am getting ahead of myself because there is still the small matter of the quarter-finals for Sundowns’ Themba Zwane and Co to negotiate. That I believe this is Sundowns’ best chance has also got to do with the fact that their bogey team – Wydad Athletic Club – are out of the competition. The Moroccans have been the stumbling block to glory for the multiple SA champions on numerous occasions in previous campaigns, last year’s semifinal victory via the away goal perhaps the most painful for Sundowns.

With Wydad out, Sundowns’ toughest game could well come in the semi-final – I am assuming they will overcome Yanga who they visit on Saturday for the first leg before hosting them on the Friday thereafter – where they are likely to face Esperance should the Tunisians beat Asec Mimosa of the Ivory Coast in the last eight. Esperance are a typical North African team that is very solid defensively and are pretty streetwise in continental competition – knowing exactly when to slow a match down, frustrate the opposition or goad the referee into blowing decisions their way. What they are not, is a high-scoring team as evidenced by their finding the opposition net just seven times in the group stage. But they don’t let their defence get breached, the Blood and Gold having conceded just three times in one match and shutting their opposition out in the rest of their seven matches

And having previously beaten Sundowns in the competition, they are sure to be tough opponents. But this Sundowns team is high on confidence and are hungry for continental glory, having tasted it in the inaugural African Football League tournament. They got the better of Yanga 6-5 on aggregate in a qualifier before and should prove too strong for the Tanzanians, whose coach Miguel Gamondi previously managed the South Africans. Last year as he took Sundowns to the verge of glory until that own goal by Mothobi Mvala at Loftus Versfeld broke Masandawana’s hearts, Mokwena spoke about the stars seemingly being aligned.

Wydad’s exit from the competition looks to many as stars being aligned much more than they were last year in Sundowns’ favour – at least with regards to them reaching the final for the first time since they won the trophy under Pitso Mosimane. And with Ahly likely to be their opponents in the finale, wouldn’t it be poetic were the Brazilians to be crowned champions out in Cairo like they did eight years ago when they beat Zamalek? Of course, stranger things have happened in this beautiful game of billions. But what would be strange for me is Sundowns not taking this evident opportunity of continental glory they have.