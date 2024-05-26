‘The Chief’ won’t budge from the TV when Leeds look to book Premier League ticket

HERMAN GIBBS NOTHING but nothing will get Lucas Radebe away from his television set this afternoon when Southampton and Leeds United play in the English Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium in London.

Former Bafana Bafana captain Radebe is a Leeds United legend, and to this day, Radebe, fondly nicknamed ‘The Chief’, is a cult hero in Leeds, a city in West Yorkshire. He spent 11 seasons playing for Leeds in the Premier League and became the club’s first foreign captain. The club has already honoured him in various ways, and a few years ago the Radebe Suite was added to the suites at the club’s Elland Road stadium.

The Radebe Suite is located on the first floor of the West Stand. The self-contained suite is perfect for small seminars and training events for up to 60 people﻿. A few days ago, the former Arsenal and England legend David Seaman called Radebe to chat about the play-off at Wembley today. The chat was aired on the weekly football podcast Seaman Says. Seaman felt compelled to call Radebe after recent social media posts showed videos of ‘The Chief’ celebrating wildly at his Gauteng home after Leeds defeated Norwich City 4-0 to reach the play-off final.

The videos showed Radebe celebrating the Leeds goals with his children before charging around his living room and kitchen in ecstasy. Radebe added a note to one of the videos: “This is what I love about Leeds United. Not just a club but an institution.” Radebe said about Leeds’ chances today: “They’ve been playing some good football under (manager) Daniel Farke and he’s been great, but the most important thing is to come back and stay in the Premier League. “I’m always confident that they’ll find their way back because they’re a big club.

“It’s not just the fans but the amazing history they have as well and I can’t wait for them to return eventually. “They just need to keep performing, and they’ll give themselves a chance.” A few years ago, Radebe’s autobiography, simply titled Lucas, was a hit in England.

The autobiography takes the reader through a dramatic period in the history of Leeds United, as well as a fascinating insight into Radebe’s journey. It tells about Radebe’s troubled teen years growing up in Diepkloof, Soweto, during the violence of the 1980s, when he stole and hijacked cars and survived a shooting. He was saved from a life of crime and political violence when his parents sent him to the former homeland of Bophuthatswana.