4 European cruises where explorers can re-live their favourite binge worthy series

If you can’t decide where to go on holiday this winter, then you can take inspiration from your favourite TV series. Norwegian Cruise Line sails to over 400 destinations that you can choose from. If you want to re-live some of television’s most popular series and the perfect European escape, here are four destinations from the cruise line to consider.

Bask in the mystery and cuisine of the Mediterranean as seen in “White Lotus” According to the luxury cruise line, its Mediterranean cruises are perfect for travellers who were mesmerised by the scene-stealing colourful coastlines of Taormina, Sicily, featured in HBO’s latest sensational drama, “White Lotus”. Those who were drawn to the destination will be equally captivated by each of the vibrant, sun-drenched ports Norwegian sails to across Italy, Greece, France, Spain and Croatia, while guests who want the full White Lotus experience may select a Mediterranean cruise that visits one of Sicily’s breathtaking ports in Palermo, Siracusa or Messina.

NCL said each port in Sicily has wine tasting opportunities that are assuredly less uncomfortable than the vineyard double dates seen in the show! “The mysterious ambiance of ‘White Lotus’ intrigues audiences who know that nothing is what it seems at the fictional resort. To evoke a similar feeling, while in Palermo, guests may book the Secrets of Palermo tour to explore the city’s hidden gems and compelling history, including a visit to the catacombs. “For the traveller who prefers a more relaxing vacation, an excursion over to the quaint village of Cefalu will take them to the picturesque beaches where the show was filmed,” said NCL.

For an experience more akin to “White Lotus” season 1, don’t miss the 7-day interisland Hawaii itinerary exclusive to the NCL brand! This unique itinerary, featuring nearly 100 hours of port time, calling to four islands with two overnight stays in Maui and Kauai and no days at sea, is available all year long. Relive the romance of “Bridgerton” with a cruise to the British Isles

For travellers who fell in love with the whimsical aesthetic of Netflix’s romantic drama “Bridgerton”, a trip to England will make the most charming winter getaway. For experiences reminiscent of the hit series, many of NCL’s British Isles cruises visit multiple enchanting ports in England and the United Kingdom, including Portland, where guests can visit the city of Bath, which features Bridgerton-esque Georgian architecture, including the Royal Crescent, used in the series as the Featherington’s family home. NCL said a stop in Falmouth, England, offers guests the chance to see how “high society” lived, with an independent visit to Lahnydrock House, a stunning Victorian estate complete with a colourful garden that feels like part of a fairytale.

“If selecting an itinerary that visits London (Tilbury), the period-piece enthusiast will feel transported back in time as they are surrounded by the cobblestoned-streets and the Georgian-era architecture of Greenwich, The Royal Borough of London, where much of ‘Bridgerton’ is filmed. “Known for its tranquillity and lush greenery, Greenwich may inspire visitors to take a romantic stroll or sit down for afternoon tea and cakes. “In Greenwich, fans of the series can visit the old Royal Naval College, Ranger House — the iconic fictional Bridgerton family home, and the Queen’s House Colonnade in the National Maritime Museum Gardens, where the Duke of Hastings brawl with Lord Berbrooke took place,” said the cruise line.

Experience the City of Lights, like “Emily in Paris”, with a cruise to Europe Cafés, fashion, and love triangles, oh my! One episode of Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” would have anyone ready to visit the picturesque city of love to indulge in the shopping, delicacies, and romance that Emily gives the audience a peak of. Those who love the finer things in life, much like Emily, will enjoy one of Norwegian’s Europe cruises that visit Paris (Le Havre).

In Paris, guests may opt to experience the city on their own or with NCL’s Lunch on the Seine Tour, which will sail a scenic cruise along the river with sights of the city’s most impressive monuments, including the Cathedral of Notre Dame, the Louvre Museum and the Eiffel Tower. The excursion is ideal for the tourist who wants to take a page from Emily’s book and snap selfies against some of the city’s most iconic locations. Walk in the footsteps of royalty, as seen in “The Crown”, with a cruise to Northern Europe

For the history buff who can’t get enough of Netflix’s “The Crown”, a visit to London aboard one of NCL’s Baltic Cruises will give them the chance to walk in the footsteps of royalty. From England to Denmark to the Netherlands and beyond, guests are sure to feel the rich history in every port. Norwegian Cruise Line said it offers a variety of shore excursion tours, such as the London on Land and Water tour or the London Panorama driving tour, that allow guests to see many of the city’s most important historical monuments all in one trip.