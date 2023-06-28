4 hacks to help you safely conquer SA roads when road tripping

With the school holidays currently in place and the Hollywoodbets Durban July fast approaching, road safety is front of mind. South Africa’s roads are notorious for being among the most dangerous in the world despite progress being made across several provinces to curb the annual incidence rate of road fatalities.

A number of dates on the calendar, such as long weekends and school holidays, remain notoriously associated with dramatic spikes in road accidents and fatalities due to road trips being popular over these periods resulting in motorists being at a higher risk of being involved in accidents. According to Youlon Naidoo, Executive Head: Claims & Procurement at MiWay Insurance, the insurance company typically sees an upsurge in claims during these times, due to increased road accidents. “These periods see larger volumes in traffic, with more South Africans opting to take advantage of the extended time away from work and embark on domestic travel experiences with their kids.

“The unfortunate reality, however, is that with more motorists on the road being caught up in the excitement, the potential for reckless behaviour and driving under the influence increases significantly,” said Youlon. He said it is, therefore, every motorists responsibility to put safety first and find ways to prepare for and mitigate the risks that lie ahead. So here are 4 tips to help travellers navigate the road safely when road tripping during these periods.

Life-saving checks According to Youlon, it’s important to ensure that your vehicle is roadworthy before heading out. He said safety checks should become standard practice before taking a road trip and that tyres should be checked for the adequate degree of tread, wiper blades should be checked for functionality at all speeds and in addition, all front and rear lights need to be tested as well as brake lights and indicators.

Driver health checks “The physical condition and mental awareness of the driver is also very important on the road. For this reason, when travelling with children, plan a few in-car activities to keep the kids entertained and definitely don’t forget the lekker padkos,” said Youlon. Furthermore, he said it’s important for drivers to plan regular breaks along the way, ensure good airflow through the car and to stay hydrated.

“A great road trip also requires an epic playlist, so make one with the family or friends to ensure an enjoyable and memorable journey,” he said. Don’t forget your boot essentials Youlon also recommends that all drivers should invest in their own set of jumper cables, which should also be tested before heading out on the road.

He urged motorists not to use damaged jumper cables and to always ensure that both vehicles are off before connecting the battery terminals and for them to ensure they have a light-reflecting warning triangle in their vehicle before hitting the road. “If at any time your car should break down and you need to pull onto the shoulder of the road to attend to it, you need to place the warning triangle no less than 45 metres from the vehicle to warn approaching drivers of the potential hazard,” said Youlon. Peace of mind