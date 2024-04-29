4 picture-perfect Hawaiian beaches for a holiday or a tropical wedding

From pristine rainforests, sizzling volcanoes and world-class beaches, there are plenty of reasons to visit Hawaii. The US’s constituent state in the central Pacific Ocean has eight islands, four of which are popular tourist hotspots.

This includes Oahu, the third largest island with the state capital, Honolulu. It which boasts a vibrant surf culture and is well-known for its diverse landscapes such as active volcanoes. Maui and Kauai are also fan-favourite spots and are renowned for their serene beaches and hiking trails. The island is also a popular wedding destination where scores of lovebirds travel to for their nuptials, amidst the background of pristine beaches and gorgeous sunsets.

Whether you’re planning a destination wedding or looking for a beautiful location to take Instagrammable pictures while on vacation, Kris Labang, a Hawaii wedding photographer based in Oahu, explains why these picture-perfect beaches on the island is the perfect place for your travels. She added that Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian as well as Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry got married in Hawaii. “Whether you follow suit or simply come for a vacation, you’ll understand why Instagrammers so love these beaches.”

Kelly Slater competes during the final day of the Billabong Pipeline Pro, on the north shore of Oahu, Hawaii, February 5, 2022. File image. Lanikai Beach Labang believes that this is the most beautiful beach on Oahu and that it is ideal for snorkelling, swimming and kayaking. “It’s so beautiful that superstar, Rihanna often comes here on vacation, staying at the Paul Mitchell Estate,” he said.

The wedding photographer suggested spreading some rose petals on the beach ahead of the wedding ceremony and also advised buying a beach permit for your nuptials, beforehand. Hanauma Bay Hanauma Bay was shaped by volcanic forces millions of years ago, but it’s now a peaceful marine sanctuary.

Labang believes that one of the best times to visit this location is between December and April, when you can catch a glimpse of humpback whales. '’It is also a centre for conservation and a goldmine for keen photographers,” Labang said. She further advised that wedding parties and their guests watch the sunrise before or during the festivities.

“There are also plenty of scenic walks that are great places for the newly-married couple to have their pictures taken.” Kailua Beach Labang says former US president Barack Obama grew up in Honolulu and rented a beach house in Kailua Beach during his presidency. It is also where superstar couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z own a private estate.

“Some great places to get married include the Male’ana Gardens and Ko’olau Ballrooms and Conference Center.” “There are a wealth of venues to choose from around Kailua Beach, which shows just how great this destination is for weddings.” Hanalei Bay

Labang said that those looking for delicious food, Mai Tais and live music will enjoy the Tahiti Nui restaurant and bar, which is situated on Hanalei Bay. “If you watched the movie, ‘The Descendants’, you’d have seen George Clooney in this very bar,” the photographer said. Here, visitors can also explore the area as well as swim or join kayakers, stand-up paddle boarders and boaters.