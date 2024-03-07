5 reasons why you should consider Morocco for your next girls’ trip

Morocco is fast becoming a sought-after destination on the continent and this diverse country, with its blend of ancient traditions and modern allure, offers travellers distinct experiences in its major cities, making it immensely popular. The destination is also safe for tourists and woman travellers, however, if you’re travelling alone, you might get unwanted attention from men.

According to most women travellers who have been to the country, this can be resolved by wearing loose-fitting clothing that covers the arms, legs and chest, having a fake husband and, of course, travelling in the safety of a group. So if this north African gem peaks your interest, here are five reasons why you should consider the destination for you next trip, according to Air France travel experts. Unique charm of major towns

If your girlfriends and you are looking to explore historical, colourful town with a rich history then this is the destination for you. According to travel experts, Morocco is a melting pot of African, Berber, Arab, and French influences, creating a unique cultural tapestry and each major town reflects this diversity. Marrakesh is known as the Red City because most of its buildings were made using beaten clay, which were built during the residence of the Almohads.

Tangier is known as the White City because of the immaculate white houses housed within the city. Tangier is one of the oldest cities of Morocco and is just 36km from the Spanish city of Tarifa by ferry, making the city crucial to the trade between Africa and Europe. The airline’s travel experts also revealed that Air France provides the quickest, most convenient, and one of the most affordable routes with a brief stop in Paris.

Culinary delights For a food tourism perspective, Moroccan cuisine is a feast for the senses, renowned for aromatic spices, delicious tagines, and mouth-watering pastries influenced by Arab, Andalusian, and Mediterranean flavours, including elements of sub-Saharan Africa and central Europe cuisine blend. The travel experts said you can indulge in traditional dishes like couscous, tagine, harira soup and mechoui, a succulent whole-roasted lamb, which is a festive dish often enjoyed during special occasions.

They said that seafood lovers can indulge in the traditional fish chermoula, grilled fish coated in a zesty herb and spice marinade, while those with a sweet tooth, should try Moroccan desserts like chebakia, sesame and honey cookies and maakouda, a deep-fried potato cakes. After a meal, you can enjoy an aromatic mint tea elegantly served in ornate glasses, which is an essential part of the Moroccan culinary tradition Diverse landscapes for adventure

“Morocco boasts a diverse landscape, from the snow-capped Atlas Mountains to the golden beaches along the Atlantic coast and the iconic Sahara Desert. “Adventure seekers can hike through lush valleys, explore ancient kasbahs around the Atlas Mountains, or embark on a camel trek into the heart of the Sahara,” said the travel experts. They also said that whether it's mountain escapades, coastal retreats, or desert experiences, Morocco caters to every type of traveller.

Vibrant souks Every traveller who has been to the country raves about Morocco's markets, or souks, that are vibrant hubs filled with colours, scents, and lively sounds. Marrakesh, Fez, and other cities feature intricate alleys leading to bustling markets.

Travel experts said that visitors can immerse themselves in the diverse array of goods, from woven carpets and textiles to hand-crafted ceramics and fragrant spices while navigating these markets provides a sensory-rich experience, offering a glimpse into Morocco's rich heritage. Architectural wonders And finally, if the girls and you enjoy taking pictures for the gram, Morocco showcases a wealth of architectural marvels, from the intricate tile work of palaces to historic kasbahs and riads.