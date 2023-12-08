5 things to see and do in Gauteng this festive season

Travelling to Gauteng this festive season? There are plenty of fun, family-friendly activities on offer in the province, from wildlife adventures and the great outdoors to hands-on interactive museums that will delight young minds.

We’ve picked out a few for you. Acrobranch Enjoy ziplines, rope swings, and clamber nets at Acrobranch. Picture: acrobranch.co.za Four tree-top obstacle courses featuring ziplines, rope swings and clamber nets will make an adrenaline junkie's heart race.

Acrobranch has something for all ages and is available across several locations in Joburg and Pretoria, including at Huddle Park and James and Ethel Gray Park. For more information visit acrobranch.co.za or call 086 999 0369. Jozi X adventure centre

Enjoy a funfilled day out at Jozi X this festive season. Picture: Instagram Catering for super active kids from 4 to 75 years old, Jozi X offers loads of physical fun for fans of extreme adventures. Activities include mountain boarding, a slackline park, big wheel drifting, a parkour gymnasium, a “ninja centre” and the star attraction, an extreme wipe-out course. There's no entrance fee and prices vary depending on the activities.

Visit jozix.co.za for more information, or call 082 456 2358. Johannesburg open-top City Sightseeing bus Jumping on a sightseeing bus is a really cool way of getting a view of the magnificent city. Picture: Instagram Take a break from the adrenaline pumping activities and hop on a bus.

Joburg's open-top, hop-on hop-off sightseeing red bus route has been designed with families in mind and the kids get their own special commentary to listen to during the tour. Popular family stops include the Joburg Zoo, Gold Reef City theme park and the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre. You can also buy tickets that include burgers and fries afterwards at Rocomamas burger bar in The Zone@Rosebank where the tour starts and ends. Book your ticket online and receive a discount.

Visit www.citysightseeing.co.za for more information and booking. Play Africa The facility provides interactive, artistic, and educational experiences for kids. Picture: Instagram One of South Africa’s first children's museums, Play Africa provides an educational experience that revolves around creative play exclusively.

It’s a broadly inclusive space designed especially for young families and children with mental or physical disabilities. The facility provides interactive, artistic, and educational experiences with a focus on engineering, geography, literacy, and the arts as well as ecology. The museum is opened from Tuesdays to Saturdays. Bookings can be made via Quicket. Entrance is free although donations are appreciated.

Joburg’s Nightlife If you’re spending a day away from the kids, head down to the iconic Hard Rock Café and sip on a cocktail or two. Picture: Instagram If you’re planning to venture out at night without the kids, then Joburg is filled with pubs, clubs, bars and bistros. Once such place is the iconic Hard Rock Cafe, situated at Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton.