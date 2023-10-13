5 travel tips for first-time LGBTQIA+ travellers

October is celebrated as Pride Month in South Africa. According to Human Rights Watch, Pride Month is a time to reflect on progress but also ongoing challenges in advancing the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people. The organisation further notes that many countries in Africa have poor reputations when it comes to LGBT rights.

However, South Africa is considered a safe destination for LGBTQIA+ travellers due to the country’s acceptance of gay rights and inclusivity of the community. A June 2023 Booking.com survey found that 80% of LGBTQIA+ travellers said they still have to consider their safety and well-being when picking a destination. But thankfully, the travel industry is playing a part in shifting attitudes and perceptions. Close to 78% of the LGBTQIA+ respondents reported feeling more comfortable travelling due to the travel industry’s improving inclusivity, and that number increased to 87% for gender-fluid or gender-queer travellers.

Travelling is an important part to self-discovery, learning and figuring out your place in the world. If you’re a first time queer traveller or exploring new-to-you destinations, here are some expert tips from Flight Centre South Africa’s general manager, Antoinette Turner. Look for LGBTQIA+ friendly accommodation

According to Turner, it is important to look for community-friendly accommodation. “Look for travel experts and providers who understand the needs of LGBTQIA+ travellers and offer inclusive services,” said Turner. Understand local laws Secondly, Turner highlighted that while many destinations are LGBTQIA+ friendly, some still have outdated laws against homosexuality.

“Be discreet about public displays of affection, and research local laws and cultural norms beforehand,” she advised. Don’t go anywhere without travel insurance Protecting yourself while travelling is important, noted Turner. “Invest in comprehensive travel insurance coverage – a must for any traveller.”

Connect with local LGBTQIA+ groups Turner highlighted that it is important for you to associate with your destination’s local communities. “They’ll have the best advice on safe spaces, events, and nightlife,” she advised.