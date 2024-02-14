5 visa-free destinations for South Africans to visit for a timeless celebration of love

A couple that travels together, stays together. Is that not how the saying goes? The month of love is upon us and romantics around the country are looking for ideas on how to spoil their loved ones. International trips are always at the top of most bucket lists, especially for those who love to travel.

Travelling as a couple, family or friends is the best way to make everlasting memories, and show your love and appreciation for those dear to you. From exploring vibrant cultures to relaxing on pristine beaches, here are 5 visa-free destinations that offer an array of unique experiences for South Africans. Cappadocia, Türkiye

Hot air balloons taking flight over Cappadocia in Türkiye. Picture: Unsplash According to Turkish Airlines’ travel experts, one of the best destinations for lovers to explore is enchanting Cappadocia in Türkiye. The destination is known for its fairy tale landscapes dotted with unique rock formations and hot air balloons. Cappadocia offers a truly captivating romantic experience, which will leave you and your partner with unforgettable memories.

Mauritius Travellers enjoy the beauty and serenity of a Mauritian beach. Picture: Unsplash The island of Mauritius is an idyllic paradise waiting for South Africans to explore. The beauty of it is that there are plenty of flights connecting South Africa to the island. “This island nation is renowned for its pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and vibrant culture. Whether you're strolling hand-in-hand along the beach or indulging in local cuisine, Mauritius is sure to spark romance,” said the travel experts.

Seychelles A couple enjoys a boat cruise near the archipelago of islands in Seychelles. Picture: Unsplash Securing the third spot on this list, the Seychelles offers stunning landscapes and a romantic allure that is hard to resist. Turkish Airlines travel experts said that with its azure seascapes, lush greenery, and secluded beaches, it's the perfect destination for couples seeking tranquillity and natural beauty.

Mozambique Coconut trees and blue waters in Mozambique provide the perfect backdrop for a beach vacation. Picture: Unsplash Coming in blazing in the fourth spot, Mozambique is the perfect affordable destination for Mzansi originals to explore. The beautiful neighbouring country invites couples to explore its rich coastal beauty. “From its bustling markets to its serene beaches, Mozambique offers a blend of adventure and relaxation that makes for a truly romantic getaway,” said the travel experts.

Réunion Island Enjoy swimming in fresh water waterfalls and idyllic nature on the Reunion Island. Picture: Unsplash And finally, rounding off the list is Réunion Island, a hidden gem in the Indian Ocean. The island boasts volcanic landscapes, breathtaking scenery and a unique blend of cultures, promising travellers an extraordinary romantic experience.