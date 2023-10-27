6 islands South Africans can travel to visa free

It’s summer and time to head outside and play with other kids. Though travel trends come and go, beach destinations will always be at the top of anyone’s travel bucket list. Think blue waters, golden sands and coconut trees swaying in the wind. So why not sit waterside soaking up some vitamin D with a coke or a cocktail in your hand? That’s what an island vacation is all about.

According to visaindex.com, though these islands are visa-exempt countries for South Africa citizens, it is important to recognise that the duration of stay and permissible purposes for travel for South Africa citizens in each country are subject to the respective nation's visa regulations. It is also essential for South Africa passport holders to verify if a visa is required for extended stays beyond the allowed duration of stay or for purposes not encompassed within the Visa Waiver Policy of the destination country. So if you’re looking for an easy going destination that doesn’t require a visa and all you need to pack is your sunscreen, flip flops and bikini, then consider these visa-free island destinations for South Africans.

Fiji A calm morning in Kuata Fiji. Picture: Unsplash Fiji is known for its dreamy blue sea and white-sand beaches - but it's the famously friendly Fijian people and their unique culture that make it a world-class holiday destination. Barbados

A harbour in Barbados. Picture: Unsplash The island of Barbados is a popular destination for those seeking a relaxing beach holiday in the Caribbean. It's home to some of the world's most stunning beaches and boasts a rich history and delectable cuisine. Blessed with excellent weather all year round, it's a destination you can visit any time of the year. Jamaica

Ocho Rios in Jamaica is former fishing village, now a resort with a cruise ship harbor and a busy bay beach with hotels. Picture: Unsplash An emerald island in the Caribbean often known as the birthplace of reggae music and a hotspot for pure tropical fun. Jamaica is packed full of surprises: miles of breathtaking beaches, hidden blue lagoons, lost waterfalls, an endless list of paradise resorts, and so much more! Mauritius Shangri-La's Le Touessrok Resort & Spa, Trou d'Eau Douce, Mauritius. Picture: Unsplash Mauritius, often referred to as the pearl of the Indian Ocean, is a stamping ground for holidays and leisure activities.

White sandy beaches, turquoise lagoon, lush vegetation, inland activities and rich cultural values, Mauritius has it all. The Cayman Islands Royal Watler Cruise Terminal, George Town, Cayman Islands. Picture: Unsplash The Cayman Islands are renowned for their pristine beaches. Lining Grand Cayman, the most famous is award winning, Seven Mile Beach. If you're looking to stay amongst the restaurants, shops and amenities on the island without renting a car then Seven Mile is where you need to be.