6 things hotels should consider to be corporate-friendly

Business hotels have traditionally been viewed as a pit stop; a place to rest, refresh and refuel. However, the expectations of business travellers have seen a significant shift, says FCM Travel Solutions senior account manager Jonathan Scott. “Modern business travellers are after more than just a place to crash. They seek a home away from home that delivers an experience that’s more comfortable than their own dwelling. Business travellers yearn for personalised, customised experiences.”

Scott said advancements in technology had enabled hotels to cater to the demand and that hoteliers had the power to make each guest feel special through the use of customised greetings to a local curation experience. “Thanks to advanced analytics and AI, hotels can better understand guest preferences and behaviours, enabling them to offer more personalised services.” He said corporate travellers valued feeling safe, looked after and productive, and hotels were rising to the challenge by offering extra space, seamless connectivity and personalised service.

Six things hotels need to consider, to be corporate-friendly: Location Proximity to meeting or event venues to avoid long commutes or traffic delays.

Convenience Accessibility, amenities, and hotel services are important. Does the hotel offer 24-hour room service, transport services, or even simple comforts like an iron and ironing board? Comfort

After a long day, a comfortable bed is crucial. Many hotels are investing in their sleep experience, offering everything from luxury linen to soundproof rooms and temperature control. Connectivity Fast, reliable, and secure wi-fi is a must-have. Hotels must also provide easily accessible plug points, workspaces and meeting rooms fitted with the necessary tech for virtual conferencing.

Sustainability A growing shift towards eco-consciousness means travellers are opting for hotels with strong environmental initiatives. Safety

Business travellers must feel secure in their chosen hotel and its surrounding area. Concerns around power and water supply in areas like South Africa are increasingly influencing booking decisions. Scott said technology had not only personalised the hotel experience but also made it safer and more secure, while the rise in health and wellness awareness was reshaping the hotel experience. “Tech advancements such as mobile apps for services and contactless check-ins have simplified and safeguarded the hotel experience. Business travellers often work long hours, so a hotel offering relaxation and exercise facilities and healthy eating options significantly enhances their stay.”

He said that increasingly environmentally conscious travellers preferred eco-friendly hotels, and hotels were responding by implementing green initiatives like renewable energy sources, waste reduction and water conservation programmes. “Today’s travellers, including those on business, seek more than just a comfortable stay. They want to explore local culture, cuisine, and attractions.” Hotels were responding by offering authentic local experiences, from arranging tours to hosting cuisine tastings or showcasing local craftsmanship in their decor.