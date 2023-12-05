6 ways to treat yourself to a luxurious daycation this summer

It’s been a hectic year for many South African households and most are reeling from the effects of the rising cost of living, along with record-high inflation fuelled by high costs of petrol, rising food prices and more. This has put pressure on everyone’s household budgets, leading to many people cutting back on their spending.

However, tighter budgets don’t have to mean that prospective travellers have to put their dreams of a holiday on hold. A daycation, also known as a micro-cation or staycation, is a short city break, a quick beach getaway or an outdoor adventure in closer, is just what you need to cure your year-end fatigue. These little mini-breaks offer an escape from the constant connected buzz of everyday life, offering some much-needed respite.

The benefits of taking shorter breaks include increased productivity and creativity, as well as reduced stress, improved sleep and emotional well-being for a happier, healthier you. So here are six ways you can enjoy a luxurious daycation and treat yourself. Pamper yourself with a spa day

The best way to relax, de-stress and unwind is through a well-deserved spa treatment. Whether you’re looking to leave with radiant skin after a facial or salt scrub, getting rid of any aches and pains through a massage or simply taking some time for quiet reflection, a spa day is a way you can treat body and mind. Urban day spas in Johannesburg offer travellers a sanctuary within the city, the Mother City’s breathtaking selection of spas offer tranquillity in spaces from vineyards to garden retreats, while Limpopo’s scenic landscape and abundance of wildlife provide a unique spa experience for any traveller.

Go out for a long brunch Brunch is experiencing a surge in popularity among South Africans. Offering the perfect setting to catch up with friends or even make new ones, as well as a socially acceptable excuse to do some day drinking with a mimosa, travellers can capture new memories over delicious food and good company.

Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront in Cape Town, in particular, serves a unique Dubai-style brunch at Tobago’s Restaurant, Bar and Terrace with bottomless drinks, all-you-can-eat appetisers and dessert with live food stations for mains. With live entertainment from resident DJs , it is a must experience event. Spend the day or night at a market

If you’re looking to sample some local cuisine and experience a vibrant atmosphere, then a flea or street market might be what you need. With a number of stalls that visitors can browse and purchase a range of goods such as artisanal gourmet foods and sweet treats, hand-crafted beer, freshly baked goods, and organic products, as well as live music and entertainment on offer, South Africa’s growing market scene is the perfect place to spend a leisurely day or evening in some cases. Dip a toe into the great outdoors

Want a short travel experience that’s as good for the environment as it is for you? Then take in the natural beauty of South Africa by participating in adventurous activities such as mountain biking and climbing or more relaxing activities like hiking, stargazing or taking a wildlife tour. Get creative and try something new

A vacation is really just the perfect time to get a little bit out of your comfort zone and try something you’ve never tried before. This summer, take advantage of the sun, get out into the world, and try some new activities or learn a new skill like pottery, painting, rug tufting, leather-working or join a cooking class. Hit the road with no plans