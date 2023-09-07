Alderman James Vos launches ‘Choose Cape Town’ initiative for economic growth

Visitors from around the world will have the opportunity to hear all about this vibrant city on land, at sea, and even in the air, thanks to Cape Town's exciting new marketing campaign. Recently, Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, Alderman James Vos, officially launched “Choose Cape Town”.

The launch took place at the Cape Town International Airport, marking the beginning of an exciting new era for this iconic city. At the heart of the campaign is a simple yet compelling message: “Choose ocean adventure, choose colourful culture, choose majestic mountains, choose wine wonders! CHOOSE CAPE TOWN!“ Vos expressed these sentiments, passionately, highlighting the city's diverse offerings that make it a top choice for travellers from across the globe.

But it’s a lot more than a destination campaign. Choose Cape Town is also a call to action for companies to set up shop and invest in the metro, he explained. Additionally, there are five plot points to the tourism-related jobs drive: aviation, cruise travel, events and conferences, product development and destination marketing. The "Choose Cape Town" campaign isn't just limited to the city itself. Travellers will encounter this exciting message in various places and forms.

Kenya Airways: As passengers take off with Kenya Airways to over 40 destinations, they will be introduced to the charms of Cape Town, encouraging them to consider it as a future destination. SAA's Onboard Magazine - “Sawubona”: Travellers flying with South African Airways (SAA) will find captivating articles and features about Cape Town in the airline's onboard magazine, Sawubona. This will pique their curiosity and inspire them to explore the city. Direct Flights from São Paulo to Cape Town: In October, SAA will introduce its first direct flight from São Paulo to Cape Town, providing an easy and convenient way for travellers from Brazil to discover the wonders of the Mother City.

“This speaks to my mission to help create a tourism-related job in every household in Cape Town. Tourism is responsible for injecting billions of rands into our local economy and employing hundreds of thousands of Capetonians. “This industry drives numerous affiliate industries such as transportation, food and beverages, accommodation and retail,” Vos added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zintle Mila (@zintle_mila) Value of tourism

In 2022, the Western Cape aviation sector played a significant role in the provincial economy. It contributed an impressive R41 billion and provided employment for over 9,500 people. Notably, there were 145 international flights arriving each week. For every 100 international passengers arriving in Cape Town, it generated R2.1 million in direct tourism spending, which, in turn, supported one local job. Additionally, these 100 passengers facilitated the movement of R1.4 million worth of air cargo for the province. This data underscores the substantial economic impact and job creation potential of the aviation sector in the Western Cape.

“Turning towards the seas, I am very happy to say that the establishment of our dedicated Cruise Cape Town initiative located within Wesgro to help position the metro as a perfect place for ocean-bound tourism, has resulted in incredible returns,” said Alderman Vos. During the cruise season, 70 ships docked in Cape Town with over 145 000 passengers and 42 000 crew passing through the Cape Town Cruise Terminal. In addition there are 59 ship visits booked for the 2023/24 season, with more to come. On the exhibitions and conferences front, the Cape Town International Convention Centre alone hosted 427 events between July 2022 and June 2023 financial year, which was attended by 274 880 guests.

“Research shows that delegates spend between R3 200 and R6 400 per day during their stays so these gatherings really do generate billions of rands for Cape Town and thousands of jobs. “And I’m really excited about the CTICC aiming for a further 500+ events in the next financial year,” he explained. View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Vos (@vos_james) Unlocking opportunities for local businesses

Cape Town Tourism (CTT) has taken significant strides in supporting the growth of local businesses. One notable initiative is the eKasi Industry Development Sessions. These sessions serve as a valuable platform, offering training, guidance, and networking opportunities to local businesses. For those looking to thrive in Cape Town's dynamic market, these sessions have proven to be invaluable. The Neighbourhood Experience Development training manual is also a fantastic, free resource to help guide SMME's in developing their businesses and to encourage neighbourhood readiness.