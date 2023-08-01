According to Fragomen, obtaining dual citizenship for Africans has evolved from a seemingly extravagant indulgence to a strategic wealth management solution, allowing applicants the liberty to enjoy unrestricted access to not only quality health care and lifestyle benefits but, in some cases, access to scholarship opportunities. “SSA’s Antigua & Barbuda programme is a testament to the aforementioned and has become one of the most attractive options, particularly for Nigerian citizens travelling frequently to South Africa, as they would also have the flexibility of visa-free travel into the Republic, making it a viable solution for seamless travel with the added benefit of entry into the Schengen area,” said Fragomen.

Fragomen’s Senior Private Client Consultant, Ziphozihle Ntlanganiso, answered questions on the SSA’s Antigua & Barbuda programme and what you need to know. Please tell us more about the SSA’s Antigua & Barbuda programme? Antigua and Barbuda is a member of the Commonwealth, giving its citizens certain privileges in countries like the UK.

With more than 3 000 applications approved since opening in 2013, citizens enjoy visa-free travel to the most popular travel destinations including all 26 countries of the Schengen area, the UK, South Africa, Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong, Ukraine and 119 more countries. Dual citizenship is permitted, however, investors are advised to first verify the immigration laws in their home country to avoid the risk of losing their citizenship. From as little as $100 000 investment, the programme offers a quick and simple route to citizenship, in most cases, applications are approved and passports are issued within four to six months.

Investors can apply with their spouse, dependent children under 31 years, parents and grandparents aged 55 and over, and unmarried siblings of the main applicant and/or their spouse. One of the benefits of applying for the Antigua & Barbuda Citizenship by Investment is that for bigger families (six or more members), one family member is entitled to a one-year tuition-only scholarship at the University of West Indies. What are the requirements for the SSA Antigua & Barbuda programme?

For the investment criteria, applicants are required to invest either in a government approved real estate project, make a donation to the National Development Fund (NDF) or invest in an eligible business. The non-investment criteria, applicants are required to be above the age of 18, complete a medical examination, submit police clearance certificates, and provide source of wealth documentation among other things. Where can people apply?

One of the great things about this programme is that applications are all done remotely. Investors need to apply through a local authorised/licensed agent. As part of our service, Fragomen will ensure that you have a single point of contact, dedicated to providing a white glove service throughout the immigration process. For how long is the programme open?

This Citizenship by Investment programme was launched in 2013 and is still continuing. It is solely at the government’s discretion to keep CBI programmes open. The decision to close a programme is dependent on several factors such as, the need to amend the requirements as part of increasing due diligence. It is not uncommon to see a programme reopen with improved/revised application requirements and investment thresholds. What would be your advice for people interested in the programme?

Advice is also for policy makers. Many countries have used global mobility programmes as a vehicle towards economic growth. Programmes are structured in a way that ensures an inflow of investment to the landing jurisdiction. Developing countries should consider developing immigration programmes and leverage on the possible economic growth opportunities. Advice for people interested in the programme