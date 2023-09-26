Bask in nature at these minimalist cabins in SA

In an era where simplicity and the allure of nature hold immense appeal, South Africa's minimalist cabin accommodations stand as pristine havens for those seeking an unadulterated escape. Minimalism, both as an architectural ethos and a lifestyle choice, revolves around the notion that “less is more.” In the context of cabin accommodations, this translates to spaces designed for functionality, simplicity and seamless integration with the natural surroundings.

These cabins offer an unobstructed connection to the beauty of the South African landscape. In addition, minimalist cabins can be found in a variety of settings, each promising a distinctive experience. Imagine waking up to the sound of leaves ruffling and birds chirping. Forest cabins in South Africa offer an enchanting experience where you can commune intimately with nature. Forest Edge Nature-Lover’s Retreat, Knysna

Forest Edge Nature-Lover's Retreat in Knysna. Picture: INSTAGRAM Forest Edge Nature-Lover’s Retreat provides cosy self-catering cottages, each thoughtfully designed to blend harmoniously with its forested environment. These cottages offer modern amenities while maintaining a rustic charm, ensuring guests have a comfortable experience. Visitors to the charming Rheenendal area of the Garden Route will find an inviting escape in our self-catering cottages on the edge of Knysna Forest. Here, one can explore stunning forest walks and biking trails, indulge in picnics by secluded forest streams, swim in refreshing rock pools, or simply unwind in a hammock beside a fully equipped Knysna accommodation cottage.

This serene reserve is a haven for those seeking both adventure and relaxation, offering a perfect fusion of natural beauty and tranquillity. It's a place where guests can fully embrace the wonders of the outdoors while enjoying the comforts of their cottage in this idyllic setting. Sondagskloof, Overberg

Sondagskloof, Overberg. Picture: INSTAGRAM Tucked away amidst ancient poplar trees and surrounded by the natural beauty of fynbos-covered mountains, Sondagskloof Chalets offer an escape in the picturesque Sandies Glen Valley. It’s located just 20km from the charming village of Stanford in the Overberg region. The retreat offers just three units for rental, ensuring an intimate and exclusive experience for guests. Each unit is thoughtfully designed to harmonise with the natural surroundings while providing modern comforts.

Graaff-Reinet Pods, Eastern Cape Picture: Nicole Zoghby/INSTAGRAM Located in the heart of the Eastern Cape, near the historic town of Graaff-Reinet, making it easily accessible by road or air are several adorable and sustainable pods. The accommodation is a departure from traditional lodgings. Guests stay in self-contained, eco-friendly pods that provide a unique blend of comfort and sustainability.

These pods are ingeniously designed to provide all the essential amenities while minimising their ecological footprint. Collaborating with architects Andre de Villiers and Simon McCullagh, Iain Buchanan, conservationist and founder of Mount Camdeboo Private Game Reserve aimed to craft a shelter that embodied the sensation of modernised camping while ensuring sturdiness and insulation for a comfortable and secure stay in the midst of Big Five country. Sycamore Avenue Treehouses, KwaZulu-Natal

Sycamore Avenue Treehouses. Picture: INSTAGRAM/Sycamore Avenue Treehouses Nestled within the landscapes of KwaZulu-Natal, Sycamore Avenue Treehouses is a unique and captivating accommodation experience. These accommodations are ingeniously designed as luxurious, elevated treehouses. Perched high above the ground, they blend seamlessly with the surrounding forest, providing guests with a sense of immersion in the wilderness. Each treehouse is thoughtfully appointed with modern amenities and elegant decor.

Kosi Forest Lodge, Isimangaliso World Heritage Park Kosi Forest Lodge. Picture: INSTAGRAM Kosi Forest Lodge is situated within the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its rich biodiversity and unique ecosystems. The lodge's location provides access to a diverse range of natural wonders, from wetlands and lakes to coastal forests and pristine beaches.

The lodge features a collection of elegant thatched-roof cottages, each designed to blend harmoniously with the surrounding forest. These private and well-appointed cottages offer a comfortable and intimate stay. Zenkaya Cabin, Pretoria Zenkaya Cabin,Picture: INSTAGRAM The Zenkaya concept made its debut at Decorex JHB back in 2005 marking the first time that design-conscious South Africans were introduced to a locally crafted modular housing solution that blended innovation with aesthetics.

The structure was envisioned to serve as a versatile space capable of functioning as a holiday home, studio, office, guest room, or even a chalet. The name Zenkaya was a fusion of “zen,” symbolizing enlightenment, and “kaya,” signifying its connection to the expansive African landscape. Rosemary Hill Farm, Gauteng

Picture: INSTAGRAM/Farmstays at Rosemary Hill Rosemary Hill Farm is conveniently situated in the Gauteng province. Despite its proximity to the city, the farm feels like a world away, surrounded by natural beauty and lush landscapes. This foray into the realm of tiny home living offers guests a distinctive farm-style retreat with a sprinkling of delightful surprises. You can indulge in a day of relaxation as you unwind in your very own private hot tub, whip up delectable dishes in the inviting kitchen, or drift into peaceful slumber amidst the treetops within the upstairs loft space.