Basking in the lap of luxury at Raffles Doha

Synonymous with ultra-luxury, the legendary Raffles brand is reimagined in spectacular fashion in Qatar’s capital. Raffles Doha resides within the waterfront Katara Towers, an innovative, 37-storey landmark with a design inspired by the crossed swords of the country’s seal, symbolising strength, power and authority.

In this avant-garde masterpiece, the lobby welcomes guests to a dazzling kaleidoscope. Raffles Doha offers an awe-inspiring, all-suite experience, blending striking interiors with flawless service. The Urban Suite at the Raffles Doha is equipped with every conceivable luxury. Guests will also have a butler who is on call 24/7. Picture: Supplied Five dining options spotlight the first international location by Michelin Three Star chef, Enrico Crippa. Advanced beauty and well-being treatments are empowered by leading experts and technologies, while outstanding leisure experiences create the ultimate guest journey in Doha.

The Katara Towers is now the city’s most iconic new tourism destination. The futuristic masterpiece of design has become symbolic of Doha’s vision of the future while being grounded in its past. The hotel has its own movie theatre for guests who are not fans of large crowds. Picture: Supplied The mixed-use space is home to luxurious rooms, the finest restaurants, and social spaces. Marking Qatar’s commitment to sustainability, the project is the country’s first to receive certification for GSAS (software that enhances environmental performance by assessing and simulating energy and water systems). The hotel enjoys a 5-star rating with features including reused stormwater collection, high-tech lighting control systems and energy-efficient fixtures, and appliances to further reduce its energy footprint.

The city of Doha is also fast becoming the Gulf’s most desirable new destination. A hidden gem on the Arabian Gulf, the city is buzzing with arts, culture, and heritage, offering a world of discovery to the curious traveller, ready to be welcomed by the region’s unrivalled hospitality. From its world-class sports facilities which took it to the world stage with the FIFA World Cup in 2022, to its wealth of museums, galleries and stunning coastline, the destination has something for everyone.

The master of luxury, Doha has positioned itself as a haven in the region, where architectural design, gourmet dining, and world-class hotels are just some of the offerings tempting travellers to this small country which is now a mighty force in luxury travel. Raffles Doha is located in the city's Lusail district, the country's first green city area. With sustainability at its core, Lusail has been designed with a vast network of parks, eco-responsible public transport, and a water-sensitive landscape plan. Swimming at the Raffles Doha, allows you views of the Lusail Marina as well as the Arabian Gulf. Picture: Supplied The area made famous by its iconic World Cup stadium, is being transformed into a legacy region with multiple marinas, an entertainment district, man-made islands and the new Katara Towers, home to Raffles and Fairmont Doha.

Guests can enjoy a wide array of luxury shopping, leisure facilities and a golf course community. The city’s skyline offers a breathtaking array of architectural wonders where old and new combine to create a magical tapestry of design. Raffles Doha is ideally situated close to many of the city's tourist attractions, entertainment districts, embassies, and key business areas. The rooftop restaurant is perfectly situated to provide guests with a 360 degree view of the city. This is the bar area. Picture: Supplied Director of marketing communications Endamia Decour, said Raffles Doha features 132 all-suite accommodations with stunning views of the Gulf and the Doha skyline, and most suites offer spacious outdoor terraces.

“All suites feature personal butler service, bespoke amenities, state-of-the-art guest room technology and an extensive maxi bar with curated beverages and snacks. Guests can request bespoke experiences curated by their personal butler to upgrade their day or for a special occasion. “Within the suite or on the balcony, or in any of the hotel's outdoor spaces, guests can live their dream experiences from setting up the grand suite balcony into an outdoor gym, converting the living room into a private movie theatre, or designing the central table into a romantic candlelit dinner setting,” she added. The Blue Cigar bar is home to some of the world's most exclusive books and private booths add a special touch. Picture: Supplied When entering the suite through wrought-iron gates, guests are struck by the grandeur and meticulous care for detail, from vaulted hand-carved ceilings to spa-like bathrooms with shimmering crystal walls.

Thoughtful luxuries range from crisp, high-thread-count bed linens to custom artwork and the latest technology. “For added comfort and surprise, Raffles Doha takes individual preferences to the next level with advanced in-room technology and special features including a cutting-edge sound system and custom scent diffusers, enabling guests to personalise the ambience from temperature, entertainment, lighting to even the aroma. “On call 24 hours a day, Raffles Butlers embody the brand’s service-driven heritage, anticipating needs and customising every aspect of the stay, from in-suite dining to fully bespoke experiences connecting to Qatari culture,” Decor said.

High moulded ceilings grace the airy bedroom and separate living-dining area, creating refined spaces that promise rest and rejuvenation. From the personalised refreshments of the in-suite boutique to the advanced system that invites guests to customise the rooms’ scent and ambience, the Urban Suite will have anyone feeling truly at home. With 3,837m², Raffles Doha provides a breathtaking destination for special gatherings from weddings to conferences.“ A fantasia of Arabian elegance, Katara Hall is Doha’s largest and most luxurious event space, featuring a 21m arched ceiling and an outdoor terrace with panoramic sea views.

"The Bridal Suite offers a private sanctuary with a dressing area, as well as hair and make-up stations. Artworks from international and Qatari contemporary artists are commissioned by the hotel to be displayed in social spaces and suites, with the organisation of regular exhibitions and meet-and-greets to foster interaction,” she said. Making art more accessible, this ever-changing collection was designed to be fully interactive and spark curiosity. Viewers can touch and feel the objects and are encouraged to engage and connect with the art on a deeper level.