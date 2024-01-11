Bride-to-be asks for help after flight to her wedding gets cancelled

When planning for a wedding, brides are always given a disclaimer that they should expect that things may not go according to plan on the week of the wedding. That’s exactly what happened to American bride-to-be Emma Degerstedt, who discovered a few days ahead of her wedding that her flight to her wedding destination with United Airlines had been cancelled.

Degerstedt took to social media platform TikTok to send out an SOS pleading for assistance so that her and her fiancé could make it on time for their wedding. @officialemmadegs SOS, i cant get anyone on the phone and all the flights are booked and only have standby. @United Airlines ♬ original sound - officialemmadegs In her post, Degerstedt wrote, “SOS. I can’t get anyone on the phone and all the flights are booked and only have standby. @United Airlines can you please fix this so we can get to our wedding????.” Earlier this week, U.S. regulators temporarily grounded 170 Boeing 737 MAX 9 jetliner’s for safety checks after a plug door tore off on an Alaska Airlines plane whilst it was carrying passengers, prompting an emergency landing.

♬ Frolic (Theme from "Curb Your Enthusiasm" TV Show) - Luciano Michelini @officialemmadegs Welp, better than me flying out of an airplane tomorrow 🥴 @United Airlines #weddingweek The grounding of Boeing 737s has had a ripple effect on American aviation with flights being cancelled, including Degerstedt’s flight with United Airlines. “When people told me that things were going to go wrong the week of our wedding, I thought the florist would forget and we wouldn't have flowers at our wedding, like, things I could manage. Not that, like, we wouldn't get there for our wedding. United, help,” said the bride-to-be. Commenting on her TikTok video, @cheryl_lynn_connors said: “Flying a day before in the winter and not being prepared for cancellations 🙄.”